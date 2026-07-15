2026 training camp preview: Running back

By the numbers:

4-0: Detroit's record last season when recording a 100-yard rusher.

5.3: Gibbs' rushing average since the start of the 2023 season ranks second in the NFL.

14: Rushes of 20-plus yards for the Lions last year. Only Baltimore (25), Seattle (18), Buffalo (16), Miami (16) and New England (16) had more.

42: Negative rushes by Detroit running backs in 2025, which tied for 21st in the league.

49: Gibbs' 49 career touchdowns are the most a player has ever logged through their first three seasons in NFL history. He is the only player in franchise history to have multiple seasons with 17-or-more touchdowns.

75.8: Detroit's conversion percentage on 3rd & 1 and 4th & 1 opportunities last season, which was second highest in the league behind only the New York Giants (78.6).

168: Combined total scrimmage yards, including a touchdown, for Pacheco in back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

1,958: Total combined rushing yards by Lions running backs last season. Only Buffalo (2,096), Baltimore (2,053), Atlanta (2,052) and the Los Angeles Rams (2,044) had more. Detroit's 26 touchdowns from their running backs were the most in the NFL last season.

Quotable: "Our first conversation, I was screaming on the phone, 'Ahhh, let's (expletive) go. I'm ready to go. Put me in,'" Pacheco said of his first conversation with head coach Dan Campbell after signing in Detroit as a free agent. "He's like, 'Oh yeah, Pacheco, what number you going with, you going with 10?' I go, '(expletive) right. Let's go. I'm on my way. I'm coming home.'