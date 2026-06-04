TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 2 observations

Safety spot: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked before Thursday's practice about how much he likes the current depth and competition at safety. With question marks still surrounding the full availability and return dates of Pro Bowlers Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), Detroit brought in veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, both with extensive starting experience. Detroit also re-signed Avonte Maddox and return Thomas Harper and Loren Stickland. Second-year safety Dan Jackson, who was injured in training camp last year and missed all his rookie season, is also in the mix.

It's a much deeper group than it was this time last year. Clark and Izien continue to get first-team reps with Joseph and Branch sitting out OTA practices as they rehab.