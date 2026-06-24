TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

The Detroit Lions had a plan this offseason to get younger and deeper at a number of positions to foster more competition. Detroit enters the 2026 season with one of the league's youngest rosters in football led by a core group of players now in their prime.

Here's a look at five players under 25 to watch in 2026 and beyond:

1. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, 24

Gibbs enters the 2026 season as one of the favorites for Offensive Player of the Year as he's going to be the bell cow for Detroit's run game. With the upgrades the Lions made upfront along their offensive line this offseason, it could be a monster year for Gibbs.

"We're going to hang our hat on him quite a bit," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his three-time Pro Bowl running back this offseason. "We're going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well."