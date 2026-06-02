Hutchinson talks confidence heading into 2026 season, new d-line additions

"Yeah, it's a fine line," Hutchinson said of his heavy workload last season. "Sometimes, it's like overtime, I'm not coming out. If it's the fourth quarter, I'm not really coming out. I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, 'Hey, I'm going to take these first two plays off this drive. Just (doing) that.' I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure."

That's where the additions of Wonnum and Moore can be big for this defense not just from a depth and production standpoint but also being able to take some of the pressure off Hutchinson and even spell him from time to time.