5 takeaways from Petzing's media session

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since the Detroit Lions began their offseason training program and the first time since sitting down with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February.

A lot has happened since then, and we're finally getting a little snippet of what Petzing's offense might look like through the first couple open OTA practices.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from Petzing's media session Thursday:

1. OTA practices are no pads and no contact, and Petzing was on the same page with head coach Dan Campbell in calling them 'pajama' practices. This is still an important time for the installation of Petzing's offense, which he said is a mix of some of the stuff he likes and is bringing over from Arizona, along with some of the stuff Detroit's veterans like and have done well the last few years.