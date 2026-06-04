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5 takeaways from Petzing's media session

Jun 04, 2026 at 02:52 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since the Detroit Lions began their offseason training program and the first time since sitting down with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February.

A lot has happened since then, and we're finally getting a little snippet of what Petzing's offense might look like through the first couple open OTA practices.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from Petzing's media session Thursday:

1. OTA practices are no pads and no contact, and Petzing was on the same page with head coach Dan Campbell in calling them 'pajama' practices. This is still an important time for the installation of Petzing's offense, which he said is a mix of some of the stuff he likes and is bringing over from Arizona, along with some of the stuff Detroit's veterans like and have done well the last few years.

"I think it's a mix, a little bit of a unique situation because there's a number of vets who have played at a really high level, so I don't want to come in here and rip it all up and make them learn an entirely new language," Petzing said. "But there's going to be tweaks, there's going to be changes, and I think they've done a great job of handling that."

2. When we talked to Petzing back in February, he was studying Detroit's skill weapons and trying to get a grasp of what they do well from tape. Now he's been able to work with them on the field and in the meeting room over the last month.

He said it's been fun getting to know their strengths and how he can piece them into his offense and find mismatches they can exploit. That's one thing Petzing's offense is well known for. He's very good at finding mismatches and exploiting them with one-on-one matchups.

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3. Quarterback Jared Goff is entering his 11th season. He's learned multiple offenses and has had numerous coordinators. This is his third OC in Detroit alone. There's nothing a defense can throw at Golf he's hasn't already seen.

Goff and Petzing have been collaborating on the installation of the offense since Day 1.

"It's happening on the field, happens in the meeting room, it happens via text or via FaceTime during the week when things come up or things are on his brain or vice versa," Petzing said of working with Goff. "So, it's been a ton of fun as we talked about his experience and where he can pull from."

There's a comfort level that comes with that from Petzing's perspective. He also mentioned several other veterans like left tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams that he's leaned on for feedback and to also be an extension of himself in their respective rooms.

"How do you think about this? How do you coach this? Let me hear that in front of the room," Petzing said. "Let other guys learn from your experience. And I think they've done a great job of embracing that and trying to make the players around them better."

2026 OTA Day 5 photos

View photos from Day 5 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton, Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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4. Petzing has been really impressed so far with the makeup of his receiver room, led by St. Brown, Williams and second-year player Isaac TeSlaa.

He called it a really strong unit with a lot of different skillsets that complement each other. One thing in particular Petzing said he loves about the room is the competition level and how they bring that to everything they do.

"I think (it) is palpable and I think it needs to be there to bring out the best in all of us," he said.

5. The transition from right tackle to left tackle has been seamless for the All-Pro Sewell, according to Petzing. Sewell made the move after playing right tackle the last four-and-a-half seasons.

Petzing said Sewell looks like the best tackle in football whether he's playing on the right side or the left. Doesn't matter.

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