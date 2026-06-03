Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

We've already talked about new Lions to watch like center Cade Mays, and players with breakout potential like defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, but who else should we be keeping an eye on in 2026 that might not already be on the radar?
I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa played in all 17 games as a rookie — mostly as Detroit's fourth receiver — and still recorded six touchdowns. He's a big target with terrific hands and will enter his second season as Detroit's No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
TeSlaa should benefit from one-on-one opportunities given the skill weapons he shares the field with. He has already proven to be a terrific red-zone target with his body control and catch radius. I wouldn't be surprised if his catch and yardage numbers significantly improve in Year 2.
Abigail DeYoung: Wide receiver Dominic Lovett
Along with TeSlaa, I think Dominic Lovett is another wide receiver to keep an eye on. Lovett was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he made the 53-man roster out of training camp. He primarily provided punt coverage last season, playing in 12 games, as well as returning one kickoff for 22 yards.
With the departure of Kalif Raymond in free agency, the return specialist role is wide open headed into the 2026 season with multiple players in the mix. Lovett has an opportunity to make a big impact in Year 2 competing for an increased role with the potential to become a return specialist. This should be a battle to watch as the offseason continues.
View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Editor's Pick: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Rakestraw might fly under the radar because he's missed so much time the last two seasons due to injury. A second-round pick by the Lions in 2024, Rakestraw was limited to eight games played during his rookie season and missed the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury.
Hopefully Rakestraw's bad injury luck is in the rearview, and he gets an opportunity to show what he can do. He could be a player to watch for the open nickel cornerback role.