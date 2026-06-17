TWENTYMAN: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Situational football: Head coach Dan Campbell put the offense in a tough situation Wednesday as they were given the ball down 33-24 at their own 35-yard line with 1:59 on the clock and three timeouts. The situation is created to get the offense to score while trying to keep all three timeouts so they can use them on defense and get the ball back in a two-score deficit.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense methodically moved the ball down the field, getting receptions from running back Jahmy Gibbs, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, wide receiver Jameson Williams (2) and St. Brown, whose second catch was a five-yard touchdown with just under one minute left in the back of the end zone.