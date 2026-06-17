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TWENTYMAN: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Jun 17, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Pro's pro: 25 minutes before the start of Detroit's final minicamp practice Wednesday, All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has the most receptions (547) through five career seasons in NFL history, was out on the field early with two equipment staffers working the jugs machine and getting his receptions in.

Roster moves: Detroit signed wide receivers Tay Martin, Tarik Black and Lucky Jackson to the roster Wednesday and placed wide receiver Kendrick Law on Reserve/Injured. Martin had a couple short stints in the NFL and most recently had a successful season in the UFL with 42 catches (third in UFL), 483 yards and two touchdowns. All three new wide receivers were on the field for Detroit's final minicamp practice.

Minicamp Day 1 photos

View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Situational football: Head coach Dan Campbell put the offense in a tough situation Wednesday as they were given the ball down 33-24 at their own 35-yard line with 1:59 on the clock and three timeouts. The situation is created to get the offense to score while trying to keep all three timeouts so they can use them on defense and get the ball back in a two-score deficit.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense methodically moved the ball down the field, getting receptions from running back Jahmy Gibbs, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, wide receiver Jameson Williams (2) and St. Brown, whose second catch was a five-yard touchdown with just under one minute left in the back of the end zone.

The offense was given the ball back after a Jake Bates extra point that trimmed the lead to 33-31 at their own 12-yard line with only 22 seconds left after the simulated use of their timeouts and a punt. Two incomplete passes led to a desperate situation and the time ran out before Williams could get out of bounds on a crosser that ended a tough drill for the offense with a defensive win.

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Situational football II: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the second team were given the same scenario to start and were also able to push their way down the field, scoring on a 12-yard Jackson Meeks touchdown.

Campbell was a little nicer on the second-team unit giving them the ball back down 33-31 at their own 45-yard line with 30 seconds left after the simulated use of their three timeouts and a punt. A couple incompletions and a short Cedrick Wilson Jr. catch set up a long field goal attempt by Bates to win it. Bates hit the approximately 63-yard field goal right down the middle with about 10 yards to spare, giving the offense the win.

No. 2 cornerback spot: While Terrion Arnold is limited in practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury, Detroit has rotated in several different players into the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed. Wednesday, Ennis Rakestraw got a lot of the reps there with the first-team defense. Rakestraw has noticeably added muscle to his frame and will be one of the names to watch, along with veteran Rock Ya-Sin.

Veteran leader: Detroit signed veteran Chuck Clark this offseason to add depth and competition to the safety position and it's already clear Clark has become an instant leader for this defense. He's played in 123 games with 80 starts and has gotten all the starting reps at safety this spring and summer alongside Christian Izien as Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) rehab injuries.

Clark is a great communicator and crafty veteran. Him and linebacker Jack Campbell have become the clear vocal leaders on defense through the spring and summer. Clark had an interception Tuesday and has made multiple plays throughout OTA and minicamp practices.

Defensive line versatility: We talked to run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers before practice Wednesday and one of the things he talked about with the length Detroit added upfront on defense is how it will allow them some flexibility with their personnel packages whether that's rolling out four edge rushers or three defensive tackles and an edge or whatever they might want to play to counter the offense.

In one team period Wednesday that length and versatility really stood out with a five defensive line package of Aidan Hutchinson (6-7, 268), Tyleik Williams (6-3, 328), Levi Onwuzurike (6-3, 304), Alim McNeill (6-2, 310) and D.J. Wonnum (6-5, 258).

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