TWENTYMAN: 5 players to keep an eye on in training camp

2. G CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY

Mahogany played in and started 11 games in 2025, allowing four sacks and 16 quarterback hurries.

He took all the first-team reps at left guard in the open OTA practices and minicamp over the spring. With the addition of Ben Bartch in free agency, Juice Scruggs coming over in the David Montgomery trade and the return of Miles Frazier in his second season, Mahogany will have competition for the starting role. The Lions will also see if Giovanni Manu can make the transition from tackle to guard.

It's been a bad luck first two seasons for the former second-round pick out of Missouri due to injury. Rakestraw has played in just eight games his first two seasons, missing all of 2025 with a shoulder injury.