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TWENTYMAN: 5 players to keep an eye on in training camp

Jul 28, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions report to training camp today to begin a journey they hope ultimately ends in Los Angeles at Super Bowl LXI.

Detroit has a nice core of Pro Bowl players and they added players in free agency and the NFL Draft to help round out the roster.

Here's a look at five players I'll be watching closely when the competition ramps up in training camp.

1. EDGE DJ WONNUM

Detroit revamped the edge rush room alongside All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson with the addition of Wonnum and Payton Turner in free agency and the drafting of Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wonnum has good length and a couple eight-sack seasons to his credit. He is solid on the edge against the run. Wonnum should see some one-on-one matchups playing across from Hutchinson, so it will be fun to watch what he does with those opportunities.

2026 training camp preview: Defensive line photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive linemen heading into training camp.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 3, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 18, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Chris Smith (90) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 5, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina (60) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina (60) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina (60) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina (60) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 9, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 11, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 13, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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2. G CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY

Mahogany played in and started 11 games in 2025, allowing four sacks and 16 quarterback hurries.

He took all the first-team reps at left guard in the open OTA practices and minicamp over the spring. With the addition of Ben Bartch in free agency, Juice Scruggs coming over in the David Montgomery trade and the return of Miles Frazier in his second season, Mahogany will have competition for the starting role. The Lions will also see if Giovanni Manu can make the transition from tackle to guard.

3. CB ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR.

It's been a bad luck first two seasons for the former second-round pick out of Missouri due to injury. Rakestraw has played in just eight games his first two seasons, missing all of 2025 with a shoulder injury.

With Terrion Arnold being released last month, Rock Ya-Sin, Rakestraw and others are now competing for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed. There's no denying the talent when Rakestraw's been on the field. Can he stay healthy during training camp and make a run at a big role in Kelvin Sheppard's defense?

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4. LB MALCOLM RODRIGUEZ

Sheppard has always considered Rodriguez Detroit's fourth starter at linebacker. Rodriguez now heads into his fifth season as the favorite to replace Alex Anzalone at the starting WILL spot.

Rodriguez has played in 50 games with 25 starts over his first four seasons and has proven to be a consistent tackler and blitzer. How much will he fit into Detroit's plan defensively on passing downs? That will be something to watch early on as the Lions maybe look to play more nickel defense this season after playing the most base defense in the NFL last year.

5. WR ISAAC TESLAA

TeSlaa has the kind of size, body control and hands that could make him an interesting weapon in the Lions' offense, especially if he sees one-on-one coverage playing with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs in the passing game.

TeSlaa had six touchdowns as a rookie and proved to be a very dangerous weapon in the red zone. He's worked on improving his quickness and release at the line of scrimmage and his route running this offseason. If he can take the next step in his development, this could be the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL.

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