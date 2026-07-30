Camp Notes: Barnes excited to expand his role in Lions' defense

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

With three-time Pro-Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs not taking part in the first two days of training camp practice, his absence has given backups Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki an opportunity to get a lot more reps with the first-team offense than they typically would get.

"It's a great opportunity, and look, it's one of the reasons we got Pacheco, man," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "This is extra reps for (Pacheco) with us just in our system, man, so that's awesome.

"Vaki gets these reps, (Jacob) Saylors, (Jabari) Small, (Kye) Robichaux. It's a great opportunity for him, it gives him more reps. So yeah, it's good, there's always a silver lining."

Pacheco was Kansas City's lead back in 2022 and 2023 when he averaged 4.9 and 4.6 yards per carry, helping the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls. He hasn't seen the same kind of production since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2 of the 2024 season, but the Lions think his skill set is a great fit in their offense as a complement to Gibbs in both the run and pass games.

Vaki has only been playing running back three years after mostly playing safety in college. He's already one of Detroit's top special teams players, but said after Thursday's practice he's feeling a lot more comfortable in Detroit's backfield.

"I feel more comfortable as far as the run game," Vaki said. "Still trying to get my tracks down and things like that but (running backs) coach (Tashard) Choice is doing a good job coaching us in the running back room and just give us the ball and let us do what we do."

Vaki has grown a lot as a rusher the last couple years and is glad for this early opportunity in Year 3 to get more chances to show coaches what he can do and just how much he's grown in that role.