Reed has his burst back after injury-shortened first season in Detroit

When veteran cornerback D.J. Reed sat down and watched the film of his first season in Detroit last year to begin his self-scout, he thought he was watching two different players.

There was the player who started really strong, not allowing a touchdown over the first month of the season while holding opposing passers to just a 61.3 rating when targeting him.

But then a major hamstring injury struck Week 4 vs. Cleveland that forced Reed out of Detroit's next six games. Reed returned Week 12 against the Giants but never truly felt like himself. His passer rating against rose to 88.0 over his last seven games of the season and his yards allowed per game and touchdown totals ticked up.