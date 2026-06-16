Campbell: Second-year WR TeSlaa 'feels like a veteran right now'

Consistency is a word coaches use a lot when talking about goals for young players.

"He is just steady, he's steady, he is consistent for a young guy, he doesn't get frazzled," Campbell said. "I mean this as a compliment, what he's done out here in the spring, Phase II, OTAs and all of that, it is just been very – there's been nothing like flashy about it and that is a good thing.

"I mean he is just consistent and where we expected him to be at this point this time for Year 2 is exactly where we want him and I would say probably even a little bit more, you are impressed, he feels like a veteran right now."

That's one of the best compliments a young player like TeSlaa can receive from his head coach. He's not only building trust among the coaches but also among his quarterback and teammates as he's been a consistent playmaker all spring for this offense.