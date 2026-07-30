TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 2 observations

Right tackle edge: It's hard to evaluate offensive and defensive linemen in the acclimation period to start camp when there are no pads on. That said, it seems like rookie Blake Miller might have the edge for the starting right tackle spot. He's taken most of the reps with the first-team offense and has shown good athleticism and quick feet with some nice reps against Hutchinson Thursday.

Working after practice: The last player off the practice field Thursday was third-year running Sione Vaki. He spent close to half an hour after practice working on his route running. Vaki is one of the Lions' top special teams players, and he has more of an opportunity to show what he can do on offense with Jahmyr Gibbs missing the first two days of practice. Vaki said after practice he's enjoying the chance to play extra reps and hopes it might lead to more opportunities there.