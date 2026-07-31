St. Brown embracing leadership role: 'It starts with what you do on the field'

Only Cedrick Wilson Jr. has played more games than St. Brown in the current Lions receiver room. St. Brown been one of the best receivers in the game over the last five years, and he's also been developing and building his leadership role within the locker room, playing a factor in the emergence of young teammates like Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

His influence has also reached outside the receiver room as he's been a mentor to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and several other players.