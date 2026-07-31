St. Brown embracing leadership role: 'It starts with what you do on the field'

No player has caught more footballs in their first five seasons in NFL history than wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 547. He's the only player to record at least 90 receptions in each of a player's first five seasons.
St. Brown has been a model of consistency to start his career and is now also embracing his role as a veteran leader and core player on the roster.
"These guys that were puppies at one time, it's all theirs now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at the start of training camp of his veteran-laden group of stars. "It's all (St. Brown) Saint's and (Penei) Sewell and (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch and Jack (Campbell). That's exciting."
Only Cedrick Wilson Jr. has played more games than St. Brown in the current Lions receiver room. St. Brown been one of the best receivers in the game over the last five years, and he's also been developing and building his leadership role within the locker room, playing a factor in the emergence of young teammates like Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.
His influence has also reached outside the receiver room as he's been a mentor to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and several other players.
"Obviously it starts with what you do on the field," St. Brown said after Thursday's practice. "You know, taking care of business there. Just leading by example. After that it's about bringing guys along, whether it's a young guy or an older guy that's maybe lost some confidence. Whatever it is, bringing the whole team along so we can reach that end goal."
St. Brown said the locker room has taken to heart Campbell's message this offseason of getting the hunger the Lions showed in 2021 and 2022 back. After back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024, Campbell thought the team lost a little bit of its edge last season finishing last in the division and missing the playoffs at 9-8. His message all year has been about getting back to business and getting that edge back.
"What happened last year is motivating a lot of us as a team," St. Brown said.
St. Brown likes where the offense is at to start camp under new play caller Drew Petzing. He believes there's a higher understanding of the offense than in previous installs under new play callers, allowing players on that side of the football to play fast to start camp. St. Brown is excited for what that might mean for this offense in seven weeks when the regular season begins.
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
St. Brown is just the fifth player in league history to produce at least 100 receptions in four straight seasons and the fourth player in history to top 100 receptions and 10 touchdown catches in three consecutive seasons.
Keeping up that consistency is something he said is his biggest focus coming into every season - being available, reliable and productive. Now that includes being a leader and sounding board for both young and veteran players, and he's embracing it.
"Just being consistent every year is the biggest thing," he said. "Being a good teammate. Being a good leader. Doing whatever I can do to help the team win."