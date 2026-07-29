Camp Notes: LaPorta full-go at practice

NEW FEEL

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't know quite how to describe the feeling he had driving into the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday morning other than saying it was a new feeling for him.

"This feels like there's a little bit of a transition like there is a newness to it," he said. "And there's a reset on – it's a little bit like, 'OK,' we still have our core crew, the guys that you guys know that have been here since '21. And then we've stacked on top of that. But then we made some moves here, particularly this year, this offseason. And so, there's a newness to it. There's a little bit of a youth movement that's up to us to get these guys developed and that's pretty exciting, but also knowing, man, I want to get back to what we did in '22 a little bit … just get back to the basics of what we are.

"And so that's exciting. That's exciting. And to know you're cutting these guys loose. These guys that were puppies at one time, it's all theirs now. It's all (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint's and (Penei) Sewell and (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch and Jack (Campbell). That's exciting."

Detroit's had a no-nonsense, back-to-business mindset this offseason.

"Going 15-2 the year prior and winning the division and getting the No. 1 seed (in 2024) and then fourth place in the division, 9-8 and missed the playoffs (in 2025)," LaPorta said.