TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Defensive playmaker: Another day of Detroit Lions training camp practice and another day of cornerback Nick Whiteside making plays all over the field. After getting his hand on three separate passes in Detroit's first practice on Wednesday, Whiteside had another terrific pass breakup on a one-on-one rep against wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. He then made a diving interception off quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in an early 11-on-11 team period Friday. Whiteside is certainly making the most of his opportunities early in camp.
Mahogany back: The team took starting left guard Christian Mahogany off the Active/Non-Football Injury list and he returned to practice Friday. Mahogany looked good in his return as he worked back into some first-team reps, splitting time there with Juice Scruggs. Veteran Ben Bartch is also in the mix at left guard. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the plan is to work Bartch back into team periods next week after he missed all offseason rehabbing an injury and has been on a snap count to start camp.
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
One-on-one pass-rush reps: We got to see the defensive line and offensive line go through one-on-one pass-rush reps for the first time since the start of camp. The players had shells on - not full pads - but it was still good work for the big guys upfront. A few highlights:
- Penei Sewell won both of his reps at left tackle against Aidan Hutchinson.
- I had right tackle Blake Miller and edge rusher DJ Wonnum splitting wins in their two reps against one another.
- Mahogany won both of his reps in his return off the NFI list against Tyler Lacy and Skyler Gill-Howard.
- Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore Jr. had a nice inside swim move on his first rep against Larry Borom for a win. Moore also beat Colby Sorsdal on his second rep to go two-for-two in the drill.
- Second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams looks much quicker in camp this year and split his reps with center Cade Mays.
Situational football: The team ended practice with a situational drill, giving the offense the ball at their 25-yard line with one minute, 10 seconds left in second quarter and three timeouts. Can they get into scoring range?
Quarterback Jared Goff was terrific in the drill, completing passes to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (nine yards), wide receiver Jameson Williams (seven), tight end Sam LaPorta (nine), running back Sione Vaki (seven) and Williams again (20) while managing the clock flawlessly to get into scoring range and win the drill.
Body shield: TeSlaa has had a good start to camp, and the Lions have high expectations for him as he steps solidly into the No. 3 receiver role. During one-on-one drills against the defensive backs, TeSlaa showed off terrific body control using his 6-foot-4 frame to shield cornerback Rock Ya-Sin away from him to make a leaping catch along the left sideline.
TeSlaa's ability to use that big frame and make tough catches in traffic could be big for this offense, especially in the red zone.
Crowd pleaser: Running back Jabari Small caught a pass from quarterback Luke Altmyer in the flat, and with linebacker Joe Bachie closing in on him, Small put Bachie on skates with a terrific juke move along the left sideline. It took place in front of a group of players who were gathered there watching the action. The move got a rise out of all those watching.
Injury updates: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill (neck) and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (leg) left practice early to be evaluated for injury.