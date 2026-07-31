TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Defensive playmaker: Another day of Detroit Lions training camp practice and another day of cornerback Nick Whiteside making plays all over the field. After getting his hand on three separate passes in Detroit's first practice on Wednesday, Whiteside had another terrific pass breakup on a one-on-one rep against wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa . He then made a diving interception off quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in an early 11-on-11 team period Friday. Whiteside is certainly making the most of his opportunities early in camp.

Mahogany back: The team took starting left guard Christian Mahogany off the Active/Non-Football Injury list and he returned to practice Friday. Mahogany looked good in his return as he worked back into some first-team reps, splitting time there with Juice Scruggs. Veteran Ben Bartch is also in the mix at left guard. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the plan is to work Bartch back into team periods next week after he missed all offseason rehabbing an injury and has been on a snap count to start camp.