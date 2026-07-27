5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions training camp

The Detroit Lions report tomorrow and training camp officially kicks off Wednesday with the first acclimation period practice at the Meijer Performance Center.
Lions players and coaches enter 2026 with a chip on their shoulders after finishing last in the NFC North and missing the playoffs last season after back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024.
Detroit looks to be a great candidate for a bounce-back season with the core returning and the additions made in free agency and the NFL Draft. First, the foundation must be laid and that begins with training camp over the next month.
Here are five things I'll be looking out for when camp kicks off this week:
1. REVAMPED OFFENSIVE LINE
The Lions will have new starters at three different spots upfront. All-Pro Penei Sewell moves from right tackle to left. Detroit's biggest splash in free agency was signing veteran Cade Mays to a three-year deal to be their new center. The right tackle spot left vacant by Sewell's move will be filled by either veteran Larry Borom or first-round draft pick Blake Miller.
Tate Ratledge enters his second season at the right guard spot. His 73.5 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked 12th among all NFL guards last season and second among rookie guards. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits.
Christian Mahogany returns at left guard, but like the starting right tackle spot, it will be a good competition with Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier and Giovanni Manu also in the mix.
Detroit ranked 31st in pass block win rate last year (56 percent) and were 20th in run block win rate (71 percent), and yet the Lions' offense was still a top five scoring unit and top five overall. What could we see from this offense in 2026 if the offensive line returns to top 10 form?
There are a few days of acclimation period before the pads come on at practice. That's when Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and others will test this revamped unit and we'll start to see just how improved they can be.
View photos of the Detroit Lions offensive linemen heading into training camp.
2. NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
Talking to quarterback Jared Goff and other players on offense, it seems the implementation of new OC Drew Petzing's concepts has been seamless over the offseason training program.
Petzing's offense in Arizona the last three seasons featured a top-notch run game Lions fans should be excited about in Detroit. The Cardinals were one of only two teams in the NFL that averaged better than 5.0 yards per carry in both 2023 and 2024 before injuries decimated Arizona's offense in 2025. Petzing uses the tight end position to create favorable matchups in the pass and run games.
In Detroit, Petzing inherits a talented skill position group and it should be fun to watch his matchups-based scheme find ways to get all the weapons in space.
3. DEFENSIVE CHANGES
Kelvin Sheppard is implementing a more adaptable, matchup-driven scheme entering his second season as Detroit's defensive coordinator. The expanded use of nickel packages and hybrid defenders are something we could see much more of from Sheppard in 2026 after the Lions led the NFL with the most snaps in base defense (three linebackers) last season.
Sheppard talked extensively this offseason about being more adaptable. He's got a lot of versatility upfront along his defensive line as the Lions appear to be much deeper and more versatile, which should allow them to get creative with some of their rush packages.
There are some question marks in the secondary. When might we see All-Pro Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch (Achilles) on the field together? Both players are starting training camp on PUP. Who will be the new starter at the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed? Detroit will also have a new starter at the nickel cornerback spot after Amik Robertson left in free agency.
"We are planning to utilize the nickel position more," Sheppard said. "We have a lot of candidates that we have been kind of logging into that role. So, who is that going to be?
"So, it is a lot of questions marks right now that we are starting to go through as we go. This is an opportunity for growth, for us a defense and a team, like to get a little uncomfortable to go into training camp and not knowing who the starting safeties might be if we do not have the two all-pros, not knowing. To me a bask in that moment because the opportunity for us as coaches to develop somebody and make sure they are ready to go as week one kicks off."
View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive backs heading into training camp.
4. ROOKIE ROLES
Miller, who was drafted No. 17 overall by the Lions in the 2026 NFL Draft, will compete with Borom for the starting right tackle role. The two split first-team reps through OTAs and minicamp.
Miller broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25 with almost all (96.5 percent) coming at right tackle. He's big, athletic and fits the profile of what Detroit likes at the tackle position.
Derrick Moore was Detroit's second-round pick and will compete for playing time in the edge rushing rotation along with DJ Wonnum and others. Moore plays the run and pass equally well, and Detroit thinks he can bring some early juice to a pass rush that finished fourth in the NFL in sacks last season with 49.
Linebacker Jimmy Rolder and cornerback Keith Abney II were Detroit's first two picks on Day 3 of the draft in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. Both are expected to play big roles on special teams early on as Rolder competes for a WILL linebacker role and Abney for playing time at the nickel.
Unfortunately, wide receiver Kendrick Law tore his ACL in the offseason and won't play in 2026. Detroit finished out the draft selecting defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West. There's some versatility to both of their games and showing that off in training camp might be their best path to the 53-man roster.
There's usually a bit of an adjustment period for first-year players once the pads come on and the intensity and speed really ramp up. How will Detroit's newest rookie class fare? Can they carve out early roles? It's always fun to watch the rookies' journey through training camp.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller from the 2026 offseason.
5. SAFETY POSITION
This Lions' defense is different when Joseph is roaming in the free safety spot. No other player in the NFL has more interceptions than Joseph (20) since entering the NFL in 2021. His 35 passes defended are also tops at the position over the last five seasons.
A knee injury forced him to miss the last 11 games of last season and it's something Campbell said the team will have to manage through training camp and into the season.
"He's done some of these different things at different places to try to help. So, I feel good about that. I feel good about that we've done everything we can and so has he," Campbell said. "And so, we won't know. I mean honestly, we probably won't know until we get into the thick of training camp."
Detroit has veteran depth behind Joseph with the additions of veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, and the return of Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox.