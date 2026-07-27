5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions training camp

3. DEFENSIVE CHANGES

Kelvin Sheppard is implementing a more adaptable, matchup-driven scheme entering his second season as Detroit's defensive coordinator. The expanded use of nickel packages and hybrid defenders are something we could see much more of from Sheppard in 2026 after the Lions led the NFL with the most snaps in base defense (three linebackers) last season.

Sheppard talked extensively this offseason about being more adaptable. He's got a lot of versatility upfront along his defensive line as the Lions appear to be much deeper and more versatile, which should allow them to get creative with some of their rush packages.

There are some question marks in the secondary. When might we see All-Pro Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch (Achilles) on the field together? Both players are starting training camp on PUP. Who will be the new starter at the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed? Detroit will also have a new starter at the nickel cornerback spot after Amik Robertson left in free agency.

"We are planning to utilize the nickel position more," Sheppard said. "We have a lot of candidates that we have been kind of logging into that role. So, who is that going to be?