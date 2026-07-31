Camp Notes: Offseason work paying off early for Williams

"Really proud of him," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Williams this week. "He's a man of his word. Before we drafted him, we sat up there, Brad (Holmes) and I did say, 'Is there going to be an issue with your weight ever?' 'No.' He came in, he noticed that he was a little bit heavy in the spring, came in two weeks before our program even started and was pretty heavy and said, 'Hey man, I want to get this right.' And he put in the work.

"(Director of Performance Nutrition) Scott (Nealon) did a hell of a job with him, nutritionist, all that, got him right. And then he's just put the work in. And I'll tell you what, man, he's a man of his word. Came in 325, made his weight, crushed the conditioning test. And like I told him, told the team and so now he's put some money in the bank of trust, it's awesome and respect. So really fired up, man, that's a credit to him."

Williams has looked stronger and quicker on his feet to start camp and has provided some early pass rush from the interior of Detroit's defensive front that's been a nice development.

"I've had a couple good days and a bunch of more pass rush stuff that's been going on," Williams said. "I think it's helping me tremendously. I'm glad I did it."