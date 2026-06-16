TWENTYMAN: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Versatile defender: One player who hasn't been talked about a lot this offseason is defensive lineman Tyler Lacy. He has played a lot of the big end role throughout OTAs and in Tuesday's minicamp practice. Lacy played in 10 games (four starts) with Detroit last season with 21 tackles and a sack. Head coach Dan Campbell has talked about his versatility to play both inside and on the edge and he's been getting a lot of run in both spots in these offseason practices. It's something to keep an eye on.

Manu moving around: Heading into his third season, Giovanni Manu is trying to find the best spot where he can compete for a starting job and playing time. It's going to be a big training camp for Manu. He's played both tackle spots in OTA practices, and we've also seen him some at left guard. That's expected to be a good competition at left guard between Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier and now Manu.