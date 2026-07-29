Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

The Detroit Lions kicked off training camp at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday, and head coach Dan Campbell gave a couple injury updates ahead of the first practice in the morning.
The team placed safety Kerby Joseph (knee), safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and tight end Tyler Conklin (calf) on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start camp.
Guard Christian Mahogany was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list and safety Christian Izien is on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.
View photos of players arriving for 2026 Detroit Lions training camp.
All five players are free to come off their respective lists at any time during camp. However, if the players remain on the list throughout training camp and through roster cut-down day, they must miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Branch suffered a torn Achilles last December. His rehab is on schedule and Campbell hopes Branch can get back on the practice field late in training camp or sometime in early September.
Joseph has dealt with a knee injury that forced him to miss the last 11 games of 2025 season. He didn't take part in offseason training program practices this past spring.
"He's running on ground, man, and we're starting to do change of direction … but we're not going to grind this for another two or three weeks," Campbell said of Joseph Wednesday morning before Detroit's first training camp practice.
"He's working his tail off. He's not really had a vacation. He's been here with our guys busting his tail. So, he's putting in the work. He feels pretty good right now, but we have a long way to go. There is still an unknown but I like where he's at.
"To me, if we got him back for the first game that would be a bonus. I don't expect that. I'm not looking for that. I feel like he's more on the (Brian) Branch plan."
The Lions added and re-signed a lot of depth at safety this offseason with players like Izien, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper.
View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive backs heading into training camp.
Conklin was a free-agent acquisition by Detroit this offseason to add some experience and depth to their tight end room. From 2021-24 playing with Minnesota and the New York Jets he went four straight seasons catching 61, 58, 61 and 51 passes, respectively. He suffered a calf injury in OTAs and will be out around two weeks.
Mahogany started 11 games at left guard last season and is in the mix to fill that role to start the season. He just needs a couple days with an undisclosed injury before returning to practice, per Campbell.
Izien played both safety roles this offseason with Joseph and Branch out and can also play the nickel. He's got a bit of a flu bug, according to Campbell, and is expected back hopefully by Friday.