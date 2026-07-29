Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

"He's running on ground, man, and we're starting to do change of direction … but we're not going to grind this for another two or three weeks," Campbell said of Joseph Wednesday morning before Detroit's first training camp practice.

"He's working his tail off. He's not really had a vacation. He's been here with our guys busting his tail. So, he's putting in the work. He feels pretty good right now, but we have a long way to go. There is still an unknown but I like where he's at.

"To me, if we got him back for the first game that would be a bonus. I don't expect that. I'm not looking for that. I feel like he's more on the (Brian) Branch plan."