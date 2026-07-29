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Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

Jul 29, 2026 at 08:54 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions kicked off training camp at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday, and head coach Dan Campbell gave a couple injury updates ahead of the first practice in the morning.

The team placed safety Kerby Joseph (knee), safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and tight end Tyler Conklin (calf) on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start camp.

Guard Christian Mahogany was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list and safety Christian Izien is on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

Lions arrive for 2026 training camp

View photos of players arriving for 2026 Detroit Lions training camp.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Michael Niese (62) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon (82) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (59) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) arrives at the Meijer Performance Center on July 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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All five players are free to come off their respective lists at any time during camp. However, if the players remain on the list throughout training camp and through roster cut-down day, they must miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Branch suffered a torn Achilles last December. His rehab is on schedule and Campbell hopes Branch can get back on the practice field late in training camp or sometime in early September.

Joseph has dealt with a knee injury that forced him to miss the last 11 games of 2025 season. He didn't take part in offseason training program practices this past spring.

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"He's running on ground, man, and we're starting to do change of direction … but we're not going to grind this for another two or three weeks," Campbell said of Joseph Wednesday morning before Detroit's first training camp practice.

"He's working his tail off. He's not really had a vacation. He's been here with our guys busting his tail. So, he's putting in the work. He feels pretty good right now, but we have a long way to go. There is still an unknown but I like where he's at.

"To me, if we got him back for the first game that would be a bonus. I don't expect that. I'm not looking for that. I feel like he's more on the (Brian) Branch plan."

The Lions added and re-signed a lot of depth at safety this offseason with players like Izien, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper.

2026 training camp preview: Defensive back photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions defensive backs heading into training camp.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (27) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 1, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 4, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on June 2, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on June 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback De'Shawn Rucker (43) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 16, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Tyler Fipp/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Conklin was a free-agent acquisition by Detroit this offseason to add some experience and depth to their tight end room. From 2021-24 playing with Minnesota and the New York Jets he went four straight seasons catching 61, 58, 61 and 51 passes, respectively. He suffered a calf injury in OTAs and will be out around two weeks.

Mahogany started 11 games at left guard last season and is in the mix to fill that role to start the season. He just needs a couple days with an undisclosed injury before returning to practice, per Campbell.

Izien played both safety roles this offseason with Joseph and Branch out and can also play the nickel. He's got a bit of a flu bug, according to Campbell, and is expected back hopefully by Friday.

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