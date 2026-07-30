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Ya-Sin looking forward to training camp competition

Jul 30, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Veteran cornerback Rock Ya-Sin proved to be one of the Detroit Lions' key free-agent signings last offseason. Brought in for depth, Ya-Sin was pressed into a bigger defensive role due to injury as he ended up playing 611 snaps at cornerback.

Ya-Sin, 30, played in all 17 games last year with six starts as opposing quarterbacks completed just 51.9 percent of the passes they targeted him on with a 72.6 passer rating and just one touchdown.

He re-signed this offseason in hopes of getting an opportunity to play an even bigger role than he did last year. That's becoming more of a reality after the release of Terrion Arnold this offseason.

Ya-Sin and third-year player Ennis Rakestraw Jr. took most of the first-team reps at the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed in Wednesday's first practice of training camp as both kicked off what's expected to be a good competition to see who earns that role Week 1 vs. New Orleans.

"I'm just looking forward to competing with these guys, man," Ya-Sin said after Wednesday's practice. "Coming out every day competing against the offense, competing with the guys in our room. We're all fighting for opportunities to play and to make this team. I'm just looking forward to whatever opportunity is there taking advantage of it."

His big focus this offseason was getting more comfortable with Kelvin Sheppard's defense. He said he did more film study in the offseason than he's ever done, trying to learn all the ins and outs of Sheppard's defense as well as learning the jobs of the safeties and linebackers and how they all work together within the scheme.

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"Just becoming more comfortable within the defense," Ya-Sin said. "Not just playing corner position but understanding the safety position and who is doing what. The big picture of the defense schematically. Just growing and becoming more comfortable there."

Ya-Sin was a hybrid defensive back for the Lions in training camp last year, playing both cornerback and safety. That gave him a unique perspective of the defense outside of just being on an island at one of the two outside cornerback spots.

While Rakestraw might pose the most direct competition to Ya-Sin winning a starting role, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he expects veteran Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II to compete at both the nickel cornerback spot and on the outside.

Training camp photos: July 29, 2026

View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (17) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95), Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95), Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on July 29, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
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Nick Whiteside, who had a few pass breakups in Wednesday's first training camp practice, and veteran Khalil Dorsey will also compete for roles on the outside. It's a good mix of experience and youth with that group.

Can Ya-Sin pick up right where he left off last season in Year 8? Will Rakestraw stay healthy after playing in just eight games his first two seasons? Could a surprise player emerge throughout camp? Are the Lions done adding to the position before Week 1?

There's a lot to be determined in Detroit's cornerback room, but Ya-Sin knows re-signing with the Lions this offseason gives him the opportunity to compete for a big role in their secondary with a good training camp.

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