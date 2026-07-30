Ya-Sin looking forward to training camp competition

Ya-Sin and third-year player Ennis Rakestraw Jr. took most of the first-team reps at the outside cornerback spot opposite D.J. Reed in Wednesday's first practice of training camp as both kicked off what's expected to be a good competition to see who earns that role Week 1 vs. New Orleans.

"I'm just looking forward to competing with these guys, man," Ya-Sin said after Wednesday's practice. "Coming out every day competing against the offense, competing with the guys in our room. We're all fighting for opportunities to play and to make this team. I'm just looking forward to whatever opportunity is there taking advantage of it."