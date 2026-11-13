NOTEBOOK: Lions ready for 'home away from home' experience in Munich

The Detroit Lions play their first international game since 2015 on Sunday, taking on the New England Patriots in Munich. For many of the players, this is their first time traveling to Germany and playing internationally.
"It's just one big surprise to me, I'm going to roll with the punches," long snapper Hogan Hatten said. "The truth is, we both have to travel and I'm a glass half full kind of guy, so I'm just excited to be in a new place and try it out, get some American football over there in Germany."
Linebacker Derrick Barnes said sleep and hydration were big points of emphasis in preparation for the game. The team practiced at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday, then departed for Germany Thursday evening. The players are treating the flight like a red eye, getting as much sleep as possible to be ready for the day when they land Friday morning in Munich.
Barnes added that the Lions have a 'no excuses' mentality heading into the game.
"It's just another week for us. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us and it's just we have to be who we are," Barnes said. "So ... how we've been preparing for the games, the previous games, is the same way we prepare for this one."
Aside from preparing for and playing on Sunday, Barnes said he's excited to experience a new country. He traveled outside the United States for the first time in May and looks forward to seeing a different part of the world this weekend.
"I'm just excited to see the different cultures and how people do things there compared to here," Barnes said. "Also ... I like to do food comparisons, So, I like to do the ingredient comparison to things here and there."
View photos from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 trip to Munich, Germany.
Linebacker K.J. Britt played one international game before this season. In 2025 when Britt was with the Miami Dolphins, they played the first NFL game in Madrid. He said the experience was fun for him, his team and his wife, who traveled to the game as well.
"A little kid from Alabama going all the way across the seas to play football, the game I've been playing since I was a child, it was amazing," Britt said.
In 2022, Britt played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a game in Munich on the schedule. However, he missed the game due to injury and did not travel with the team to Germany. He said it's something he's thought about over the week and that it's a huge blessing to have a second opportunity to experience it.
Safety Chuck Clark is familiar with playing internationally, having done it three times before in his career - twice in London and once in Ireland. He said having experience traveling and playing abroad is helpful, understanding that it's a new environment that isn't like a typical NFL away game.
"You can see every jersey. You might see a random 49ers jersey, every team," Clark said.
This week is still a new experience for Clark despite having played overseas before. He said one of his favorite things was seeing the infrastructure around the cities as well as the gameday environments and how the fans embrace them.
For the Lions, they already have ties to Germany. Part of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's family is from there, and it's helped Detroit grow their fanbase over the years. While they're used to experiencing a sea of blue, even at away games in the United States, having a home advantage overseas isn't something Detroit will take for granted.
"We were just talking about that earlier (Thursday) morning about how it's literally going to feel like a home game," Barnes said. "You got St. Brown, he's got all those fans over there. And ever since this game has been set in stone, I had the Germany pages follow me and people from Germany reaching out about the game and how they're so excited. It's going to be awesome, I'm excited for it."
EXCITED FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY
The Lions traded for safety Andre Cisco on Monday and he had his first week of practice as the team prepares to travel for their Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.
Cisco came to Detroit from the New York Jets where former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the head coach. The safety said Wednesday that before he left New York, Glenn expressed his respect for the coaching staff he's familiar with in Detroit, especially head coach Dan Campbell.
"(Glenn) was extremely complimentary about every person that I'd be in contact with in terms of coaches," Cisco said.
"He just talked about how much he respects (Campbell) and how I'm in great hands and it's a great opportunity for me. (Glenn and I) have had such a great rapport during my time with the Jets, so it was important to hear that from him."
When Cisco first found out about the trade, he said he was excited to join the Lions and that it was one of the best opportunities for him.
Now, he joins a safety room with Clark, Brian Branch and Christian Izien. Cisco said he's ready to add to what Detroit's secondary has built over these first nine weeks of the season and complement Branch's game.
"They got a physical group, a violent group, and they focus on taking the ball away and, most importantly, stacking wins," Cisco said. "So, just want to add mindset and experience and physicality to the back end."
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said Thursday that with Cisco having known Glenn and the similar verbiage used in New York, his integration into the Lions' schemes was smooth during his first practice.
"He jumped out at practice (Wednesday) and it was like he's been here," Sheppard said of Cisco. "He's a big athlete, rangy player. He does a lot of things well and he has a skill set that we're going to utilize starting Sunday ... look at it as a luxury now with how we could start to chess piece guys, move guys here, move guys there."
Cisco played in eight games with four starts for the Jets before he was traded, logging 23 total tackles (17 solo, six assists), one pass defensed and one sack.
Cisco's one sack came against the Lions in Week 3, but it's all water under the bride for quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit's new safety.
"No hard feelings," Cisco laughed. "(Goff) dapped me up and it's all love."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Nov. 12.
EXTRA POINTS
- Detroit downgraded safety Kerby Joseph (knee), center Cade Mays (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) to out for Sunday's contest and they will not fly with the team to Germany. Joseph was limited on Wednesday and practiced in full Thursday. Mays and Reed did not practice either day.
- The Lions nominated Fipp as their 2026 Salute to Service nominee. Fipp's father served in the military and following Veteran's Day, he expressed his appreciation for the military.
"My dad was shaped by the military ... I know that it had such a positive impact on him and changed the trajectory of his life so much," Fipp said. "So, I definitely have a very fond appreciation for the military and the sacrifices those people make ... the ability to be selfless is incredible."
- Detroit re-signed tight end Jackson Meeks to the practice squad on Wednesday. Meeks made the transition from wide receiver to tight end and has played in three games so far this season. He had one catch for eight yards vs. the New York Jets in Week 3.