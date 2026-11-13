NOTEBOOK: Lions ready for 'home away from home' experience in Munich

Linebacker K.J. Britt played one international game before this season. In 2025 when Britt was with the Miami Dolphins, they played the first NFL game in Madrid. He said the experience was fun for him, his team and his wife, who traveled to the game as well.

"A little kid from Alabama going all the way across the seas to play football, the game I've been playing since I was a child, it was amazing," Britt said.

In 2022, Britt played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a game in Munich on the schedule. However, he missed the game due to injury and did not travel with the team to Germany. He said it's something he's thought about over the week and that it's a huge blessing to have a second opportunity to experience it.

Safety Chuck Clark is familiar with playing internationally, having done it three times before in his career - twice in London and once in Ireland. He said having experience traveling and playing abroad is helpful, understanding that it's a new environment that isn't like a typical NFL away game.

"You can see every jersey. You might see a random 49ers jersey, every team," Clark said.

This week is still a new experience for Clark despite having played overseas before. He said one of his favorite things was seeing the infrastructure around the cities as well as the gameday environments and how the fans embrace them.

For the Lions, they already have ties to Germany. Part of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's family is from there, and it's helped Detroit grow their fanbase over the years. While they're used to experiencing a sea of blue, even at away games in the United States, having a home advantage overseas isn't something Detroit will take for granted.