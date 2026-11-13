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NOTEBOOK: Lions ready for 'home away from home' experience in Munich

Nov 13, 2026 at 03:43 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions play their first international game since 2015 on Sunday, taking on the New England Patriots in Munich. For many of the players, this is their first time traveling to Germany and playing internationally.

"It's just one big surprise to me, I'm going to roll with the punches," long snapper Hogan Hatten said. "The truth is, we both have to travel and I'm a glass half full kind of guy, so I'm just excited to be in a new place and try it out, get some American football over there in Germany."

Linebacker Derrick Barnes said sleep and hydration were big points of emphasis in preparation for the game. The team practiced at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday, then departed for Germany Thursday evening. The players are treating the flight like a red eye, getting as much sleep as possible to be ready for the day when they land Friday morning in Munich.

Barnes added that the Lions have a 'no excuses' mentality heading into the game.

"It's just another week for us. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us and it's just we have to be who we are," Barnes said. "So ... how we've been preparing for the games, the previous games, is the same way we prepare for this one."

Aside from preparing for and playing on Sunday, Barnes said he's excited to experience a new country. He traveled outside the United States for the first time in May and looks forward to seeing a different part of the world this weekend.

"I'm just excited to see the different cultures and how people do things there compared to here," Barnes said. "Also ... I like to do food comparisons, So, I like to do the ingredient comparison to things here and there."

One Pride Worldwide | Lions in Munich

View photos from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 trip to Munich, Germany.

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) taps a keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) taps a keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Beer keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Beer keg at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan at Munich tourist shop during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan at Munich tourist shop during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
A fan with a Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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A fan with a Detroit Lions poster during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo interacts with fans during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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The Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fans with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fans with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Fan with map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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Map with pins during the Detroit Lions welcome reception at Hofbrauhaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Glockenspiel am Muncher Rathaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Glockenspiel am Muncher Rathaus on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary holds a helmet on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary holds a helmet on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a fan on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary with a fan on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo in Munich on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo in Munich on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions German Mascot Leo on Nov. 12, 2026 in Munich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)
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The Lions retail location at Marc O'Polo on Nov. 9, 2026 in Munich. (Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions)

Fiona Noever/Detroit Lions
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Linebacker K.J. Britt played one international game before this season. In 2025 when Britt was with the Miami Dolphins, they played the first NFL game in Madrid. He said the experience was fun for him, his team and his wife, who traveled to the game as well.

"A little kid from Alabama going all the way across the seas to play football, the game I've been playing since I was a child, it was amazing," Britt said.

In 2022, Britt played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a game in Munich on the schedule. However, he missed the game due to injury and did not travel with the team to Germany. He said it's something he's thought about over the week and that it's a huge blessing to have a second opportunity to experience it.

Safety Chuck Clark is familiar with playing internationally, having done it three times before in his career - twice in London and once in Ireland. He said having experience traveling and playing abroad is helpful, understanding that it's a new environment that isn't like a typical NFL away game.

"You can see every jersey. You might see a random 49ers jersey, every team," Clark said.

This week is still a new experience for Clark despite having played overseas before. He said one of his favorite things was seeing the infrastructure around the cities as well as the gameday environments and how the fans embrace them.

For the Lions, they already have ties to Germany. Part of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's family is from there, and it's helped Detroit grow their fanbase over the years. While they're used to experiencing a sea of blue, even at away games in the United States, having a home advantage overseas isn't something Detroit will take for granted.

"We were just talking about that earlier (Thursday) morning about how it's literally going to feel like a home game," Barnes said. "You got St. Brown, he's got all those fans over there. And ever since this game has been set in stone, I had the Germany pages follow me and people from Germany reaching out about the game and how they're so excited. It's going to be awesome, I'm excited for it."

Related Links

EXCITED FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY

The Lions traded for safety Andre Cisco on Monday and he had his first week of practice as the team prepares to travel for their Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.

Cisco came to Detroit from the New York Jets where former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the head coach. The safety said Wednesday that before he left New York, Glenn expressed his respect for the coaching staff he's familiar with in Detroit, especially head coach Dan Campbell.

"(Glenn) was extremely complimentary about every person that I'd be in contact with in terms of coaches," Cisco said.

"He just talked about how much he respects (Campbell) and how I'm in great hands and it's a great opportunity for me. (Glenn and I) have had such a great rapport during my time with the Jets, so it was important to hear that from him."

When Cisco first found out about the trade, he said he was excited to join the Lions and that it was one of the best opportunities for him.

Now, he joins a safety room with Clark, Brian Branch and Christian Izien. Cisco said he's ready to add to what Detroit's secondary has built over these first nine weeks of the season and complement Branch's game.

"They got a physical group, a violent group, and they focus on taking the ball away and, most importantly, stacking wins," Cisco said. "So, just want to add mindset and experience and physicality to the back end."

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said Thursday that with Cisco having known Glenn and the similar verbiage used in New York, his integration into the Lions' schemes was smooth during his first practice.

"He jumped out at practice (Wednesday) and it was like he's been here," Sheppard said of Cisco. "He's a big athlete, rangy player. He does a lot of things well and he has a skill set that we're going to utilize starting Sunday ... look at it as a luxury now with how we could start to chess piece guys, move guys here, move guys there."

Cisco played in eight games with four starts for the Jets before he was traded, logging 23 total tackles (17 solo, six assists), one pass defensed and one sack.

Cisco's one sack came against the Lions in Week 3, but it's all water under the bride for quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit's new safety.

"No hard feelings," Cisco laughed. "(Goff) dapped me up and it's all love."

Practice photos: Nov. 12, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Nov. 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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EXTRA POINTS

- Detroit downgraded safety Kerby Joseph (knee), center Cade Mays (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) to out for Sunday's contest and they will not fly with the team to Germany. Joseph was limited on Wednesday and practiced in full Thursday. Mays and Reed did not practice either day.

- The Lions nominated Fipp as their 2026 Salute to Service nominee. Fipp's father served in the military and following Veteran's Day, he expressed his appreciation for the military.

"My dad was shaped by the military ... I know that it had such a positive impact on him and changed the trajectory of his life so much," Fipp said. "So, I definitely have a very fond appreciation for the military and the sacrifices those people make ... the ability to be selfless is incredible."

- Detroit re-signed tight end Jackson Meeks to the practice squad on Wednesday. Meeks made the transition from wide receiver to tight end and has played in three games so far this season. He had one catch for eight yards vs. the New York Jets in Week 3.

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