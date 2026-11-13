NOTEBOOK: Playing in Germany 'a dream come true' for St. Brown

Detroit is looking for their fifth straight win Sunday against a New England team that's hungry coming off an 18-point loss to Green Bay last week. St. Brown figures to be a big part of the game plan as the Patriots rank 25th in the NFL against the pass.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell got a good sense of what this game means to St. Brown and how he wants to impact it for Detroit.

"I would say this week you just felt a little bit different pep in his step, a little bit more like, 'Hey, I'm about to show you guys a little bit something. I kind of know a little bit about this place, right? I've got some relations here, man. This is a little bit in my blood,'" Campbell said.

"And you could feel that a little bit. And I think that's pretty cool. We all want to win this game for us, for us as a team, for everybody that's coming to support us and has our back, our fans that have traveled. But for him, for him, because I know this is special for him and his family."

St. Brown wants to play well in front of the fans, win the game and said the icing on the cake would be a touchdown and a yet-to-be-determined German-themed celebration.

He has five touchdowns on the season but none since Week 3.