NOTEBOOK: Lions using tough stretch of games as preparation

The Detroit Lions practice at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday before boarding a flight Thursday night taking them to Munich for their Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday. It kicks off the toughest stretch of Detroit's 2026 schedule where they play three games in 12 days with international travel as part of that equation.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks at this 12-day stretch with a glass half full approach, choosing to look at it as an opportunity to build character and help prepare them for the stretch run at the end of the season and a possible playoff run.
"Well, I think that is exactly what it is. It does help you," he said. "I think it just continues to build the character of your team, the type of team you want to have as you go through this. And everything that you are able to overcome makes you stronger."
It's a very good Patriots team Detroit plays Sunday in Germany despite their 5-4 record. Turnovers have hurt them in a couple losses, especially the four they had last week in a loss to Green Bay, but they are eighth in total offense and 14th in total defense ahead of Sunday's matchup with a Top 10 run defense.
After their Germany trip, the Lions come home to face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team still very much in the thick of the NFC South race with a good defense and top-tier rushing attack. Four days later, they have a matchup on Thanksgiving against NFC North leader Chicago.
"It's a good thing to be tested during the season," Campbell said. "It really is. And to have to go through some of these tough stretches because that's what the playoffs are. That's what it is. And certainly, if you got to go on the road.
"So, that's what this is. This is about us. This is the next obstacle we have. Told the team we're not going to clear it. Our objective is to go through it and that's the mindset."
MAHOGANY BACK WITH STARTERS
Campbell said Wednesday that left guard Christian Mahogany will practice Wednesday with the starters along the offensive line after being replaced in the starting lineup in Miami last week for a violation of team rules.
Mahogany has played well this season as he's currently the ninth-highest graded center by Pro Football Focus, having not allowed a sack all season with just six total pressures.
"He was good this morning," Campbell said.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
For the second week in a row, a Detroit Lions specialist has been honored with the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Last week, it was punter Jack Fox. This week is kicker Jake Bates.
Bates converted on all four of his field goal attempts and an extra point to produce 13 points in Detroit's 19-9 win in Miami last week. Bates is now 16-for-17 on the season kicking field goals and 24-for-24 on extra points.
He is the first player in franchise history to produce seven-or-more points in each of the first eight games of a season. His 72 points scored this season tie for the third-most a Lions player has logged through the first eight games of any season. He's been very good.
INJURY UPDATES
It's trending toward another week without cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) or center Cade Mays (ankle) as Campbell said both players wouldn't practice Wednesday and had just an 'outside chance' of playing Sunday.
The news is more positive for edge rusher DJ Wonnum. He missed last week's game against the Dolphins due to a concussion, but Campbell said Wonnum would be back on the practice field Wednesday as he works his way through concussion protocol. Wonnum is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for second on the team in sacks (5.0), trailing only Alim McNeill (5.5).
"He's cleared his first obstacle, second obstacle here," Campbell said. "So, he's going to be able to practice today. As long as he gets through practice, he should be good to go. So, that's encouraging."
EXTRA POINT
Detroit traded for veteran safety Andre Cisco this week and the expectation is for him to make his Lions debut Sunday in Germany against the Patriots.
"I mean, we would like to get him going ASAP," Campbell said of Cisco. "He's obviously going out to Germany with us. Our plan is to get him going in this game and let him help us a little bit. How much, that's not quite there yet, but we do have a plan for him to help us."