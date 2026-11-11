NOTEBOOK: Lions using tough stretch of games as preparation

INJURY UPDATES

It's trending toward another week without cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) or center Cade Mays (ankle) as Campbell said both players wouldn't practice Wednesday and had just an 'outside chance' of playing Sunday.

The news is more positive for edge rusher DJ Wonnum. He missed last week's game against the Dolphins due to a concussion, but Campbell said Wonnum would be back on the practice field Wednesday as he works his way through concussion protocol. Wonnum is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for second on the team in sacks (5.0), trailing only Alim McNeill (5.5).

"He's cleared his first obstacle, second obstacle here," Campbell said. "So, he's going to be able to practice today. As long as he gets through practice, he should be good to go. So, that's encouraging."

EXTRA POINT

Detroit traded for veteran safety Andre Cisco this week and the expectation is for him to make his Lions debut Sunday in Germany against the Patriots.