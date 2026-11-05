NOTEBOOK: Lions' linebackers ready to step up vs. Dolphins

VAKI'S DEVELOPMENT

Scottie Montgomery currently holds the title of associate head coach and wide receivers coach on Campbell's coaching staff, but he started as the assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2023 and 2024 when Sione Vaki first came into the league in 2024 via the NFL Draft. Montgomery was Vaki's first NFL running backs coach and has kept close tabs on his development since moving rooms to work with the receivers starting last season.

Montgomery said he was proud watching Vaki rush for 65 yards on 11 carries in the win vs. the Vikings.

"What you're seeing is the maturation process of a guy that has all the skillset has all the tools but came in with a lack of experience," Montgomery said Wednesday. "One of the things a lot of people don't know about (Vaki) is that he played a lot of defensive football in college and didn't play very much (running) back."

It's always been about trying to find enough reps at running back to let him see the fits in the run game and adjust to the speed and quick decision-making that has to happen from that position at this level. Montgomery said he was most impressed with some of the reads Vaki made last week turning possible small gains into chunk runs.

"I was pretty emotional on the sideline with him," Montgomery said. "Because I know what it takes, I know how hard he's worked. I know some of his setbacks. Sometimes when you're playing behind two great backs you're getting judged by everything they've done and not your continual development.

That sometimes can be overbearing and a little bit of a load on you.

"It had me emotional to hear 'Vaki. Vaki. Vaki.' From the stands. That felt pretty good. I can only imagine what it felt like for him."

The next step, according to Montgomery, is to get Vaki more involved in the passing game because he thinks Vaki can be a weapon in that part of the offense too.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said it was terrific to see Vaki affect the game last week and hopes that's a trend we see more often moving forward.

"You always want your second running back to touch the ball and affect the game for a number of different reasons," Petzing said Thursday. "But then as you start having success and you see his energy and his momentum, there's definitely that like, 'Oh, we're rolling a little bit. I've got to keep this guy going.'