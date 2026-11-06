NOTEBOOK: McNeill performing to his standards & expectations

Some of the numbers Detroit Lions veteran defensive lineman Alim McNeill has put up through the first seven games of this season put him in the elite category among interior defensive linemen.

The list of players with the most quarterback hurries includes a lot of the league's top edge rushers. Aidan Hutchinson (27), Boy Mafe (27), Byron Young (26) and Maxx Crosby (24) are at the top, but McNeill is right behind them with 21. McNeill is the only one of that group that plays inside.

McNeill's 31 total pressures rank 10th in the NFL among all defensive players. Only he and Denver's Zach Allen (34) are interior players in the Top 10. McNeill is fourth among all players in pressure percentage, and only Dexter Lawrence (5.0), Jefferey Simmons (5.0) and Quinnen Williams (5.0) have more sacks on the season than McNeill's 4.5 among interior defenders.

"First of all, he shuts down the run between he and Tyleik (Williams). He's excellent against the run game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday of McNeill. "But, then to be able to get an edge and create pressure and push and make the quarterback move. That helps (Hutchinson) and that helps (DJ) Wonnum and our other guys, (Skyler Gill-Howard)."

McNeill is currently the eighth-highest graded interior defender in the league this season by Pro Football Focus and anyone who watched McNeill in OTAs and training camp earlier this year saw this kind of production coming. McNeill said this week he saw it after the work he put in this offseason after a tough finish to the 2025 season.

"I'm not trying to be cliché or whatever, but this is exactly what I expected out of myself," he said. "I'm not doing anything different or new, I'm playing my brand of football and my style of ball that I know I can play within the system.