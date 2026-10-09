Lions at Cardinals Week 5 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman discuss players returning from injury, talk with Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban about where Arizona stands heading into Week 5 and sit down with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Brooke and Tim first discuss the challenges that come with defending tight end Trey McBride ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as well as the return of defensive back Brian Branch and center Cade Mays to practice this week. Both players were limited Wednesday and Thursday, and Branch, specifically, could give Detroit's defense the boost it needs. Wrapping up the "Twentyman in the Huddle" segment, Brooke and Tim discuss quarterback Jared Goff’s play and opening up a deeper pass game against Carolina.

Darren joins the podcast, first talking about where Arizona is at with new head coach Mike LaFleur so far in 2026, what their schedule looks like in terms of challenges and navigating injuries. The Cardinals' offense has not been consistent. Against the Giants, that issue persisted, which brings up concerns for Arizona facing Detroit regardless of where their defense is ranked. Darren then talks about offensive weapons, McBride and running back Jeremiyah Love.

Brooke and Tim then sit down with Juice, asking him first what it was like stepping in for Cade when he sustained the wrist injury during training camp. Juice talks about his experience the day he was traded to the Lions and how things worked out being closer to family. Then Juice discusses how the offense as a whole has stayed consistent in improving the run game and what it's like playing with Jared.

Brooke and Tim close out the podcast discussing how Week 5 is an opportunity for the defense to enter the bye week on a high note.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast: