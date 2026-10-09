Twentyman's Mailbag: How can Branch help Lions' defense when he returns to game action?

Twentyman: What makes Brian Branch so good is how instinctive a player he is. He has a nose for the football, and the Lions could use a lot more of that in the back end of their defense.

Branch's return is not just about upgrading the safety position; it's about making everyone around him better. As I mentioned above, players are currently in the wrong place at the wrong time too often. That creates a lack of trust.

Some of Detroit's lapses in zone defense are due to slow reaction and undisciplined eyes among the safety group. Branch's instincts and knowledge of the scheme could be a solution to some of those problems. That should help Jack Campbell and the linebackers play better and have a ripple effect across the entire back seven on defense.