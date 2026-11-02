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NOTEBOOK: Vaki takes 'huge step,' gains 'a lot of trust' with performance vs. Vikings

Nov 01, 2026 at 08:01 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Running back Sione Vaki chose a good time to have the best offensive performance of his career.

In a contest where the Detroit Lions knew they had to run the football effectively to stymie Minnesota's aggressive attacking defense, the Lions put up 230 rushing yards in a 19-15 win at Ford Field.

Jahmyr Gibbs led the way with 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries (6.7 avg.). He now has 1,058 scrimmage yards on the season, passing Billy Sims (991 in 1980) for the most scrimmage yards through the first seven games of a season in franchise history.

Vaki played a big role too, recording a career-high 65 yards on 11 carries (5.9) with some of those being critical chunk plays in the fourth quarter. Vaki had 34 rushing yards in the fourth quarter along with a five-yard reception.

"Vaki was one of the guys we challenged this week going into this game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "We were going to need him. He needed to show up. He was going to need to get some carries for us, some significant carries.

"They needed to be real yards, and he was going to need to be able to pass protect for us. And I thought he took a big step today. That's a huge step. He gained a lot of trust today, a ton."

The Lions have leaned heavily on Gibbs this season. Sunday's game by Vaki, earning the trust of Campbell and his offensive coaches, should allow them to give a little bit more of the load to Vaki and keep Gibbs fresher throughout the course of the season.

"Vaki ran his tail off," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "And when he's able to do that, it just gives Gibbs that much more of a breath on the sideline to come back and do his thing at his full capacity. And the O-line loved it. They loved the challenge of, like, we're going to keep leaning on you guys. And I thought they played great."

Vaki had just 56 rushing yards on 16 carries this season coming into Sunday's contest. He set single-game career highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing average and scrimmage yards. Sunday's performance has likely earned him a bigger role moving forward.

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ROOKIE CONTRIBUTIONS

Before leaving with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder had his best performance of the season. He led Detroit with five tackles and recorded his first career sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Since tackles for loss began being officially tracked in 1999, Rolder joins Boss Bailey (2003) as the only rookie off-ball linebackers in Detroit history to produce at least five tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack in a game.

Rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard recorded his second sack of the season on a terrific rush up the middle, putting a great move on Minnesota right guard Will Fries to finish at Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. Gill-Howard also chipped in three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He's been terrific all season playing a key rotational role along Detroit's defensive front.

Defensive back Keith Abney II came in for the injured Brian Branch (concussion) and held his own. He recorded his first career interception Week 5 in Arizona and has earned more and more of a role in Sheppard's defense at safety.

Edge rusher Eric O'Neill (one tackle) played some key snaps Sunday, and found a way to make an impact. He's been great on special teams all year but has earned more reps on defense as well.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 8 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 175

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 175

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
123 / 175

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
128 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
129 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
131 / 175

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
132 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
133 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
134 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
135 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
136 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
137 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
139 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
142 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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EXTRA POINTS

  • Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven receptions for 46 yards Sunday, reaching 600-career catches. He is the quickest player to reach 600-career catches in NFL history, doing so in only 90 career games.
  • Detroit's 230 rushing yards are the fourth-most they've ever produced against the Vikings and the most since rushing for 267 yards at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 1991. This is the most rushing yards the Vikings have allowed since surrendering 259 rushing yards at Philadelphia in 2023.

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