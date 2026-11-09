NOTEBOOK: Clark 'a steady presence' for Lions' defense

"Honestly, in the moment it feels like it slows down when the ball is in the air," Clark said afterward of his interception. "It's like, 'Hey, you got to go get it.' I wanted to score and show you guys my return skills. I used to run the ball in high school.

"I know the work that I put in personally. I respect this game. I respect the players in it. You have to bust your (butt) in the offseason to be prepared and be ready. As you get older, you have to stay on top of your body and stay in shape because there's young guys coming in to take your spot every day."

Branch has been back a few weeks now and Joseph seems to be trending in the right direction, but Clark has been holding down the fort in their absence and has been a great mentor for a lot of the young players the Lions have mixed into their secondary rotation. Now Detroit looks to have great depth at safety with Branch, Clark, Joseph and rookie Keith Abney II.