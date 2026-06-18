TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

3. Detroit's skill weapons could be the best

This might be the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL, or at least in the conversation.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the best running backs in the league and offensive coaches on Tuesday talked about him being an even bigger part of the passing game this season after catching a career-high 77 passes last season. We've seen him line up in the slot this offseason and not just be an outlet receiver.

All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown he can consistently produce 100 receptions, around 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jameson Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He's looked great this spring with crisp route running and could have a big season in Drew Petzing's offense.

Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta looks to be ahead of schedule in his return from a back injury and is expected to be full go for training camp. We saw the type of success tight end Trey McBride had in Petzing's offense the last few years.

Second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is the wild card for me. He looks so comfortable this spring and his size, speed, body control and hands could be the perfect complement to St. Brown and Williams as the No. 3 receiver.