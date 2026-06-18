TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

The Detroit Lions completed their two-day minicamp this week, signaling the end of the offseason training program. The next time the team will all be together at the Meijer Performance Center will be for the start of training camp later this summer.
There are no pads during minicamp and rules limit contact, but there are still things we can learn from the two days of work.
Here are my five takeaways from Detroit's minicamp:
1. RT competition will be fun to watch
Veteran Larry Borom and rookie first-round pick Blake Miller both got reps at right tackle with the first-team offense in minicamp and that looks to be an open competition.
Borom has 38 career starts including 11 last season in Miami where he allowed just two sacks – both Week 2 vs. New England – and three quarterback hits.
"I've said in the past – I thought Borom put out good tape last year," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said right after free agency. "I don't have a crystal ball, but from the last thing I saw on tape, he's got starter-level ability."
Miller was the No. 17 overall pick and has the size and athleticism teams covet at that spot. How quickly can he adjust to the speed and competition level of the NFL?
It should be fun to watch that competition develop throughout camp.
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
2. Secondary has depth
Holmes did a nice job adding depth across the secondary after the team was decimated by injury there last season.
There's still some uncertainty surrounding the knee injury safety Kerby Joseph is dealing with and how much it might allow him to play this season. Brian Branch is rehabbing an Achilles injury suffered late last season and it's unclear when he'll be back on the field.
Veterans Chuck Clark and Christian Izien took most of the first-team reps at safety this offseason after being signed in free agency. They have a combined 95 starts between them and are being cross-trained at both safety spots. Thomas Harper returns at safety after starting nine games last year in place of Joseph. Avonte Maddox re-signed this offseason, and he plays both safety and nickel corner. Dan Jackson is also back at safety after missing his rookie season due to injury.
At cornerback, D.J. Reed is 100 percent healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of last season. There's competition at the other outside corner spot between Terrion Arnold, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw and Khalil Dorsey. Veteran Roger McCreary has been getting most of the first-team reps at nickel, but Izien, Maddox and rookie Keith Abney II will all compete there too.
3. Detroit's skill weapons could be the best
This might be the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL, or at least in the conversation.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already one of the best running backs in the league and offensive coaches on Tuesday talked about him being an even bigger part of the passing game this season after catching a career-high 77 passes last season. We've seen him line up in the slot this offseason and not just be an outlet receiver.
All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown he can consistently produce 100 receptions, around 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jameson Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He's looked great this spring with crisp route running and could have a big season in Drew Petzing's offense.
Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta looks to be ahead of schedule in his return from a back injury and is expected to be full go for training camp. We saw the type of success tight end Trey McBride had in Petzing's offense the last few years.
Second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is the wild card for me. He looks so comfortable this spring and his size, speed, body control and hands could be the perfect complement to St. Brown and Williams as the No. 3 receiver.
It's an explosive and deep group of weapons for quarterback Jared Goff, who ranked in the Top 5 of every important statistical category that measures good quarterback play last season.
4. Length on the edge stands out
Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell made a concerted effort this offseason to add some youth, depth and length to their edge room and the length has stood out in open OTA and minicamp practices.
"The first look at it - it's like, 'Oh, it's changed over there.' That corner (of the field) you look at during individuals and there's a lot of big, long and tall," Campbell said of his revamped edge room. "The thing that stands out to me is length. That's something we kind of attacked and we saw we needed."
Aidan Hutchinson (6-foot-7), DJ Wonnum (6-5), Payton Turner (6-6), Anthony Lucas (6-5) and even Derrick Moore at 6-foot-3 have good length. There's some position versatility among the group and Detroit feels they are much deeper at the position heading into camp than they were this time last year.
That length should allow Detroit to be creative with some of their personnel packages and how they deploy players upfront to counter what offenses try to do to them. They've got the length and athleticism to run out a four defensive edge package if they want. They can use three defensive tackles and an edge in a bigger package.
5. Competition at LG
Detroit knew they had to retool their offensive line after that unit took a step back last year. They wanted to get younger and deeper, and foster more competition.
Like the competition at right tackle, the starting left guard spot will eventually figure itself out, but there are more names in the mix.
Christian Mahogany has gotten most of the reps there with the starters in OTAs and minicamp, but Campbell has said it's an open competition.
The team signed veteran Ben Bartch this offseason to compete for that spot. He's been rehabbing an injury and didn't take part in the OTA or minicamp practices but is expected to be back in training camp. He's got 24 career starts under his belt.
The team likes where Miles Frazier is at coming into his second season and he's received consistent second-team reps at left guard. Backup center Juice Scruggs could work there some come training camp and the Lions are also trying out former tackle Giovanni Manu there too. It's a crowded competition that should make everyone better for it.