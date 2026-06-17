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Rakestraw focused on adding strength, staying healthy

Jun 17, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. had one focus all offseason.

"I just want to be healthy. That's really it. I just want to play," Rakestraw said walking off the field after Detroit's final minicamp practice on Wednesday. "That's my only goal — to play."

It's been a tough-luck first couple seasons for Rakestraw, a second-round pick by the Lions in 2024. He dealt with core muscle and hamstring injuries as a rookie playing in just eight games. Rakestraw missed all last season after injuring his shoulder in training camp.

Minicamp Day 2 photos

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham (15) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (13) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) nduring minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) nduring minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during minicamp at the Meijer Performance Center on June 17, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Everything Rakestraw has done this season has been about adding muscle and strengthening his shoulder and upper body so he can be available.

"The role is there for him if he can stay healthy," pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said Wednesday. "His body has changed. You can see physically how much mass and strength he's put into his shoulder and neck area, which is important. Just staying healthy is going to be big for him but his body most definitely looks different."

Rakestraw said he came into the offseason training program at 197 pounds after playing at 188 to begin training camp last year. He said he's currently at 195 and that's where he wants to stay.

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There's never been a question about Rakestraw's talent and potential. He had one of the better offseason programs of any player on the roster last season and the coaches were excited about his development before the shoulder injury.

He's a physical corner who can run and has looked good through OTAs and minicamp, getting first-team reps opposite D.J. Reed at one of the outside cornerback spots.

"He's had a good spring," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Rakestraw. "This year he had a lot of time to really not only rehab, but work back there with Coach (Josh) Schuler and Mike Clark when they were here, and certainly (director of player health & performance Brett Fischer) Fish.

"So, he's had a little bit of bulk, he's a little more dense than he was, that's always going to help the body. There's nothing that would tell me that he won't be prepared and physically prepared to go into training camp. Now you know, whatever happens happens, but he's where he's supposed to be right now in early June."

Rakestraw said he's eager to change the narrative that's surrounded his name these first two seasons as he's dealt with injury and missed 26 games.

He changed to No. 2, the number he wore in college at Missouri, and he's hoping a new season, a new number and improved strength will allow him to finally reach his true potential in Detroit in 2026.

"I got my college jersey number back and my high school jersey number back and I feel like me," Rakestraw said. "Go back to my Missouri days. Hopefully I can do it and show all you guys what you've been missing."

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