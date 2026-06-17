Rakestraw focused on adding strength, staying healthy

There's never been a question about Rakestraw's talent and potential. He had one of the better offseason programs of any player on the roster last season and the coaches were excited about his development before the shoulder injury.

He's a physical corner who can run and has looked good through OTAs and minicamp, getting first-team reps opposite D.J. Reed at one of the outside cornerback spots.

"He's had a good spring," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Rakestraw. "This year he had a lot of time to really not only rehab, but work back there with Coach (Josh) Schuler and Mike Clark when they were here, and certainly (director of player health & performance Brett Fischer) Fish.