5 takeaways from DC Kelvin Sheppard

Second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to the media Sunday for the first time since the start of training camp last week.
In Sheppard's first season running Detroit's defense, the Lions finished 18th in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense. Head coach Dan Campbell, Sheppard and the defensive coaching staff did a deep dive this offseason and came away knowing they had to be more versatile and adaptable. They also want to be better against the run and limit explosive plays.
Sheppard likes some of the early gains he's seen from his unit so far in the offseason and early on in training camp. He expects them to be better in 2026.
Here are my five biggest takeaways from Sheppard's media session on Sunday:
1. Rookie pass rusher catching Sheppard's eye
Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore has impressed Sheppard with his maturity, understanding of the defense and his athleticism.
"Dating back to the spring, ever since we drafted and acquired (him), since the day he showed up, he just has the presence of an older guy," Sheppard said. "Just being around him, he doesn't feel like a rookie.
"I kind of say that to the staff all the time. He's very mature. He's kind of introverted, but once you get to know him, he's just a man's man and he just comes to work every day with his head down. 'Coach, what do you need of me? What are you expecting of me? What is the standard?' And he goes out and tries to meet that. He's shown things, absolutely."
Sheppard said Moore has shown more athleticism than he initially thought when watching tape of him at Michigan, which has been a pleasant surprise.
"I think you don't see it as much on tape because he plays like this hard, no style speed to power rush. But, when you get around him, he has very good, efficient movement. He covers a lot of ground, no wasted steps and things like that," Sheppard said. "Things are going to transition we feel like to this level of play."
Moore left practice early Sunday to be evaluated for a groin injury.
2. Veteran presence in secondary limits injury concerns
One of the early question marks surrounding Detroit's defense is the health and depth of the secondary as safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are on the NFI list rehabbing injuries. With the release of Terrion Arnold this summer, the Lions' depth at cornerback has also been tested.
Sheppard likes where the secondary is at after signing veteran safeties Chuck Clark and Christian Izien and bringing back veterans Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper.
"Again, we've brought in a good group of veteran players who've done it before," he said. "That's the thing that I think is the biggest difference this year is that, say we go into this season, we go into this thing with the room as it sits right now.
"(Clark), (Maddox), even (Harper), these guys have time on task in the NFL with NFL snaps. They've seen these formations. They've done it."
Clark, Izien, Maddox and Harper have combined to play in 290 NFL games with 153 starts.
At cornerback, D.J. Reed has had a good start to camp after dealing with a hamstring injury most of last year. Veterans Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are embroiled in a good competition for the No. 2 cornerback spot, and veteran Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II can play both the nickel and outside cornerback spots.
"I just love the way the room's set up right now, the way it's structured," Sheppard said. "We've built a system we feel like that's adaptable and that it's not just, 'Oh, you have to have this player to run this play.' We're trying to build this thing to where it's just plug and play as we go. And that's what this has allowed us and allotted us."
3. It's a big training camp for Rakestraw
There's never been a question about Rakestraw's skill set and ability to compete for a role in Sheppard's defense. Unfortunately, injuries have been his biggest obstacle early in his career. Rakestraw's played in just eight games his first two seasons due to injury.
"I'll say with (Rakestraw), the talent was always there. As far as getting his body ready to take on and endure what he's about to have to endure this year, again, the stretch of 21, 22 weeks," Sheppard said.
Rakestraw put on muscle around his shoulder and neck area this offseason to better prepare himself for the rigors of playing the cornerback position at this level.
"And, then mentally – that's where I think you guys are going to see him take the biggest jump. Understanding, recognizing formations, what do we need him to do on this call?" Sheppard said.
"Not just going out thinking, 'I got this guy. I got my man.' No, learn to play with leverage. Understand where the safety is at. Understand where your help is. That's where I've seen the biggest jump. We're in it, so far as we've started off in camp."
4. Run defense a big focus
The one non-negotiable when it comes to the performance of the defense this season is being better against the run. Sheppard characterized Detroit's run defense as 'average' last season after the Lions finished 14th in the NFL, allowing 114.5 yards per game.
"We have to get back to playing elite run defense here because to me it starts there," he said.
"Understanding how these things have to fit and just tying it all together. I think is the biggest thing. And, not midseason, like I said, trying to bring guys in when we're making all these adjustments. The staff has done an unbelievable job. Assistants have been all hands on deck and we feel like we've built something that's adaptable and adjustable as we transition throughout the course of this season."
View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp on Friday, July 31, 2026.
5. Pads come on Monday
It's hard to evaluate the play of the front seven on defense without pads. The first four practices of training camp have been without pads, giving players time to acclimate to camp. That changes Monday morning. The expectation is the intensity and competition will ramp up when the hitting starts.
Sheppard said there's a quote plastered all over the board in the defensive meeting room from the late great Kevin Green that reads: "We're going to establish the violent physical nature of the game."
"So, guys are going to go in and they've already been told, we will get back to playing elite run defense here. And it starts with the front seven," Sheppard said. "It starts when the pads come on and it starts there.
"So, if you can't do that, it's called earning the right to rush the passer. The flash and all that, yes, the time and place. But, the brunt of a game, the bulk of a game is played within the trenches on first and second down, early downs and earning the right."