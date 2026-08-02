5 takeaways from DC Kelvin Sheppard

Second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to the media Sunday for the first time since the start of training camp last week.

In Sheppard's first season running Detroit's defense, the Lions finished 18th in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense. Head coach Dan Campbell, Sheppard and the defensive coaching staff did a deep dive this offseason and came away knowing they had to be more versatile and adaptable. They also want to be better against the run and limit explosive plays.

Sheppard likes some of the early gains he's seen from his unit so far in the offseason and early on in training camp. He expects them to be better in 2026.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from Sheppard's media session on Sunday:

1. Rookie pass rusher catching Sheppard's eye

Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore has impressed Sheppard with his maturity, understanding of the defense and his athleticism.

"Dating back to the spring, ever since we drafted and acquired (him), since the day he showed up, he just has the presence of an older guy," Sheppard said. "Just being around him, he doesn't feel like a rookie.

"I kind of say that to the staff all the time. He's very mature. He's kind of introverted, but once you get to know him, he's just a man's man and he just comes to work every day with his head down. 'Coach, what do you need of me? What are you expecting of me? What is the standard?' And he goes out and tries to meet that. He's shown things, absolutely."

Sheppard said Moore has shown more athleticism than he initially thought when watching tape of him at Michigan, which has been a pleasant surprise.

"I think you don't see it as much on tape because he plays like this hard, no style speed to power rush. But, when you get around him, he has very good, efficient movement. He covers a lot of ground, no wasted steps and things like that," Sheppard said. "Things are going to transition we feel like to this level of play."