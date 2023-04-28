Campbell excited to be in Detroit after clicking with Lions in Combine meeting

When NFL front office personnel, coaches or scouts came to Iowa asking about what kind of player they'd be getting if they drafted linebacker Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz had a simple response for them.

"What I did tell people in the NFL when they came through was that the one thing I can feel pretty confident in saying is whoever drafts him isn't going to let him leave the building over the next 10 years," Ferentz said in a Zoom call Friday, one day after the Lions made Campbell the No. 18 pick in the first round.