Gibbs confident in his abilities as a do-it-all back: 'I know what I can do'

Apr 28, 2023 at 06:34 PM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Jahmyr Gibbs took a leap of faith when he decided to leave Georgia Tech after two years and transfer to Alabama to advance his skills as a running back.

To say Gibbs has landed on his feet – some of the fastest feet in the NFL's 2023 draft class – would be an understatement.

Gibbs was drafted 12th overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions. He was the second running back taken, behind only Bijan Robinson of Texas, who was taken four picks ahead of Gibbs by the Atlanta Falcons.

Gibbs said he was not surprised that his switch from Georgia Tech to Alabama resulted in him having a big 2022 season.

"I'm pretty confident in my ability," Gibbs said Friday afternoon in his introductory press conference. "I know what I can do."

What Gibbs can do better than most running backs in this year's draft class is run the ball and catch it, and do both with a high rate of speed.

He was timed in 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash in the Combine testing earlier this year.

He put that speed to use in his one season at Alabama. He led the Crimson Tide in rushing yards and receptions.

Playing all 12 games, Gibbs rushed for 926 yards and seven TDs.

He carried 151 times for a net gain of 926 yards. He had a long run of 76 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

He had a team-high 44 receptions for 444 yards, three TDs and a long reception of 60 yards. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception.

Behind the Scenes: Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arrive in Detroit

View photos of Detroit Lions first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs & Jack Campbell arriving in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell arrives at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell meets Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 23

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 23

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 23

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell at the airport in Romulus, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Before he met the media Friday, Gibbs met Lions Legend Barry Sanders at the airport. They rode in together to the Lions headquarters in Allen Park.

Gibbs clearly enjoyed meeting and interacting with the greatest running back in NFL history.

When asked what he wants people to know about him, Gibbs did not mention statistics.

"I want to win," he said. "Everything comes from working hard."

