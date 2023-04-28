Gibbs confident in his abilities as a do-it-all back: 'I know what I can do'

Jahmyr Gibbs took a leap of faith when he decided to leave Georgia Tech after two years and transfer to Alabama to advance his skills as a running back.

To say Gibbs has landed on his feet – some of the fastest feet in the NFL's 2023 draft class – would be an understatement.

Gibbs was drafted 12th overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions. He was the second running back taken, behind only Bijan Robinson of Texas, who was taken four picks ahead of Gibbs by the Atlanta Falcons.