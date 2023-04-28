Draft Coverage

Lions trade down, draft running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Apr 27, 2023 at 09:56 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have added an all-purpose weapon to their backfield with the selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

The Lions selected Gibbs after trading back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit also received a second-round pick (No. 34) and a fifth-round selection (No.168) to go along with No. 12, while giving Arizona No. 6 overall and their third-round pick (No. 81).

Gibbs rushed for 926 yards on 151 carries (6.1 average) last year for Alabama with seven touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for another 444 yards and three scores. That's where Gibbs is really dynamic.

He said in a conference call shortly after the selection that Detroit was a 'great fit' for him, and he's excited to join former Alabama teammate Jameson Williams to add game-changing speed to Detroit's offense.

Gibbs (5-9, 199) joins David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift in Detroit's backfield and brings some explosiveness to the position. He had the second fastest 40-yard dash among the running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds. He also averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return while at Alabama, so he could make an immediate impact there as well. He ranked in the top 15 in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (135.7).

"I'm one of the most versatile people out there, I can slot up anywhere," Gibbs said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Slot receiver, running back, I can do a lot. I see myself as a playmaker more than anything."

In Gibbs, the Lions have a true three-down back that will be a terrific complementary weapon in their backfield to go along with Montgomery and Swift.

