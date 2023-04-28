Lions trade down, draft running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs (5-9, 199) joins David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift in Detroit's backfield and brings some explosiveness to the position. He had the second fastest 40-yard dash among the running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.36 seconds. He also averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return while at Alabama, so he could make an immediate impact there as well. He ranked in the top 15 in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (135.7).