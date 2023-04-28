A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Tim Twentyman's take: "Jack Campbell is definitely a Dan Campbell type of player. He possesses terrific size at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds and is a tackle to tackle run stuffer with good lateral quickness (his 6.7 three cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine) and a ton of production. The Lions ranked 29th against the run and 30th in yards per carry allowed. Campbell should help in that department.

Mike O'Hara's take: "Jack Campbell is the kind of linebacker many fans of the Detroit Lions grew up watching. He played sideline to sideline at Iowa and more often than not could be found in the middle of the action, making plays. It's not fair to compare a rookie who has yet to play one snap of pro football. Just use your imagination on the kind of linebacker you like, and you won't be far off of what you should get from Jack Campbell."