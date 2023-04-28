A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Player: Linebacker Jack Campbell, Iowa.
Pick: Round 1, 18th overall.
Ht,Wt.: 6-5, 249.
Combine results: 4.65 40-yard dash. 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10.8 in the broad jump.
Stats: A four-year player and two-year starter – 28 starts in 43 games played. Significant production in his last two seasons: 143 tackles in 2021 and 128 in 2022.
Bio: Highly regarded for his play and leadership skills at Iowa.
Showed ability to make plays – 15 passes defended and five interceptions for his career. Set his career high of eight passes defended in 2021.
The staff at one time wanted him to move from linebacker to defensive end, but Campbell wanted to stay at linebacker, where he continued to excel.
He was the first linebacker drafted.
"Tackle to tackle as a run stuffer, he's outstanding," said NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "The lateral quickness – making plays down the line."
Detroit Lions linebacker roster: Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, James Houston, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez.
Analyst's take: "Inside linebacker who is built for the box and plays with good overall physicality." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.
Tim Twentyman's take: "Jack Campbell is definitely a Dan Campbell type of player. He possesses terrific size at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds and is a tackle to tackle run stuffer with good lateral quickness (his 6.7 three cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine) and a ton of production. The Lions ranked 29th against the run and 30th in yards per carry allowed. Campbell should help in that department.
Mike O'Hara's take: "Jack Campbell is the kind of linebacker many fans of the Detroit Lions grew up watching. He played sideline to sideline at Iowa and more often than not could be found in the middle of the action, making plays. It's not fair to compare a rookie who has yet to play one snap of pro football. Just use your imagination on the kind of linebacker you like, and you won't be far off of what you should get from Jack Campbell."