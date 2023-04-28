Draft Coverage

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Apr 28, 2023 at 12:26 AM
HEADSHOT PLACEHOLDER
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Linebacker Jack Campbell, Iowa.

Pick: Round 1, 18th overall.

Ht,Wt.: 6-5, 249.

Combine results: 4.65 40-yard dash. 37.5-inch vertical jump and 10.8 in the broad jump.

Stats: A four-year player and two-year starter – 28 starts in 43 games played. Significant production in his last two seasons: 143 tackles in 2021 and 128 in 2022.

Bio: Highly regarded for his play and leadership skills at Iowa.

Showed ability to make plays – 15 passes defended and five interceptions for his career. Set his career high of eight passes defended in 2021.

The staff at one time wanted him to move from linebacker to defensive end, but Campbell wanted to stay at linebacker, where he continued to excel.

He was the first linebacker drafted.

"Tackle to tackle as a run stuffer, he's outstanding," said NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. "The lateral quickness – making plays down the line."

Jack Campbell photos

View photos of linebacker Jack Campbell.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, left, celebrates with linebacker Jack Campbell (31) after Evans sacked Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Iowa won 21-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
3 / 20

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, left, celebrates with linebacker Jack Campbell (31) after Evans sacked Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Iowa won 21-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rutgers wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (12) fumbles the ball after a hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, and defensive back Sebastian Castro (29), during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
4 / 20

Rutgers wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (12) fumbles the ball after a hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, and defensive back Sebastian Castro (29), during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
11 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
12 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
14 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
18 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 27-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 20

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Detroit Lions linebacker roster: Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, James Houston, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Analyst's take: "Inside linebacker who is built for the box and plays with good overall physicality." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

Tim Twentyman's take: "Jack Campbell is definitely a Dan Campbell type of player. He possesses terrific size at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds and is a tackle to tackle run stuffer with good lateral quickness (his 6.7 three cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine) and a ton of production. The Lions ranked 29th against the run and 30th in yards per carry allowed. Campbell should help in that department.

Mike O'Hara's take: "Jack Campbell is the kind of linebacker many fans of the Detroit Lions grew up watching. He played sideline to sideline at Iowa and more often than not could be found in the middle of the action, making plays. It's not fair to compare a rookie who has yet to play one snap of pro football. Just use your imagination on the kind of linebacker you like, and you won't be far off of what you should get from Jack Campbell."

Related Content

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' first-round selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

news

Lions draft linebacker Jack Campbell

With the 18th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Jack Campbell.

news

Lions trade down, draft running back Jahmyr Gibbs

With the 12th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

news

Detroitlions.com 2023 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with both of their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

How to watch and follow the 2023 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2023 NFL Draft

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at 10 prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Lions 2023 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFC NORTH: 2023 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top five positions of need heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising