INACTIVES: Lions vs. Jets

Detroit is down reserve guard Ben Bartch upfront after he missed practice all week with a foot injury and was ruled out on Friday's injury report.

Detroit's secondary comes in shorthanded, particularly at safety, with veteran Avonte Maddox out for the season with a foot injury he suffered Week 2 at Buffalo. Thomas Harper was also placed on Reserve/Injured on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Christian Izien is expected to start next to Chuck Clark at safety for the Lions today with rookie Keith Abney II and Jalen Mills (elevated from practice squad) in reserve. Third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is active for the first time this season as he looks to carve out a role on defense and/or special teams.

Joining Bartch on Detroit's inactive list vs. the Jets Sunday are: Linebacker Devin White, tight end Tyler Conklin, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

Rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder is active and making his NFL debut after being inactive the first two weeks. Rolder missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He jumps into a special teams and reserve linebacker role in place of White.