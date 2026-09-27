INACTIVES: Lions vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions welcome the New York Jets and their top-ranked defense into Ford Field today in a matchup of 1-1 teams looking for bounce-back victories after Week 2 losses. Detroit's offense looks to stay hot after scoring 30-plus points in each of their first two contests and welcomes back two starters upfront along the offensive line after being short-handed Week 2 in Buffalo.
Rookie right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and veteran left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) are back in the lineup after sitting out Week 2 with injuries.
Miller allowed just one pressure in his NFL debut against New Orleans Week 1 and was also good in the run game as Detroit churned out 165 yards on the ground against the Saints. Miller and left tackle Penei Sewell have their hands full today with the Jets' talented trio of rushers in David Bailey, Will McDonald IV and Kingsley Enagbare.
Detroit is down reserve guard Ben Bartch upfront after he missed practice all week with a foot injury and was ruled out on Friday's injury report.
Detroit's secondary comes in shorthanded, particularly at safety, with veteran Avonte Maddox out for the season with a foot injury he suffered Week 2 at Buffalo. Thomas Harper was also placed on Reserve/Injured on Saturday due to an ankle injury.
Christian Izien is expected to start next to Chuck Clark at safety for the Lions today with rookie Keith Abney II and Jalen Mills (elevated from practice squad) in reserve. Third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is active for the first time this season as he looks to carve out a role on defense and/or special teams.
Joining Bartch on Detroit's inactive list vs. the Jets Sunday are: Linebacker Devin White, tight end Tyler Conklin, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
Rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder is active and making his NFL debut after being inactive the first two weeks. Rolder missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He jumps into a special teams and reserve linebacker role in place of White.
Along with Mills, Detroit also elevated linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad for today's game.