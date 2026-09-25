NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense looking to start faster

The Detroit Lions' offense has scored 31 points in each of their first two contests and they head into a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Ford Field tied for fourth in the NFL in scoring.
One area that was emphasized this week by both coaches and players was starting Sunday's game much faster offensively than they have the first two weeks.
"I think just being intentional about it," quarterback Jared Goff said this week. "I think talking about it, making sure that we're aware of what has hurt us in the last couple games and fixing it just like everything else that has hurt us, finding a way to be better in that way. And it's easy to say it, it's harder to do it, but finding a way to do it."
Detroit's offense went three-and-out to begin the Saints game Week 1, scored a touchdown on their second drive, and punted on the next two possessions. After opening the game with three punts in their first four possessions, the Lions heated up in the second half and won in overtime.
Last week, it was a similar script in the loss to Buffalo. They went three-and-out to begin the game. Detroit punted on the second and fourth series with a touchdown squeezed in on the third possession of the contest.
For an offense as explosive as Detroit's, that's been a bit of an anomaly to start the season.
"I think you lock in on the plan," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said this week. "Some of the first steps that are going to come up in the game, making sure you feel real confident in what your job is, what we're expecting on defense.
"Playing free, playing fast I think is part of it. Getting the nerves out of the way during pregame so you can play loose and calling the right plays at the right time. I think it all kind of ties together."
Getting off to a faster start won't come easy this week against a New York defense that's currently No. 1 in the NFL in total defense (197.0), No. 1 against the run (65.5), No. 2 against the pass (131.5) and sixth in points allowed (15.0).
NO SUGAR
Tyleik Williams has gotten off to a good start in his second season in Detroit after making the switch from three-technique defensive tackle to nose tackle.
Williams has provided some good push in the pass game from the middle of the defensive front and been good against the run. He is currently the eighth-highest graded interior defensive linemen in the league by Pro Football Focus heading into Week 3 with an 81.3 overall grade.
"Yeah. I don't want to give sugar to (Williams) because it will rot his teeth out because yes, he's done a good job," Campbell said. "He's doing a really good job right now and I'm going to leave it at that. I like where he's at."
IN THE LAB
Campbell's first hire back in 2021 when he accepted the Lions head coaching job was Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator. Campbell said those first weeks when it was just him and Glenn before he got his entire staff together were some of the most fun times he's had in coaching.
"It was just he and I in the lab," Campbell said. "And I didn't even have him come to my office. I'd go to his. We went down there and man, we were drawing on still that whiteboard in there. (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp's in there now where he was.
"I mean we top to bottom man, that thing was filled every day and philosophy, identity, coaching style, what we're looking for, type of players, the whole thing. And making calls, he and I both recruiting, you're doing the whole thing man. He was my right-hand man. So, it was fun. It was fun, man. Those were the good days."
That's why when Glenn was hired to be the New York Jets' head coach last offseason, Campbell had mixed emotions.
"(Glenn) means the world to me. He's one of my dearest friends because I know what he's made of," Campbell said. "One of the greatest days of my life was him getting that job and one of the worst days of my life was him getting that job. It's because you know you're losing a little piece of you. That's what he meant to me and to us. So, that's hard."
EXTRA POINTS
- Right tackle Blake Miller and left guard Christian Mahogany are on track to play this week, per Campbell. Guard Ben Bartch isn't, as he's dealing with a foot injury, but Campbell said there isn't a long-term concern with Bartch.
- Safety Thomas Harper has missed practice this week with an ankle injury. Christian Izien is in line to start next to Chuck Clark. Campbell said Keith Abney II and Jalen Mills are options Sunday for depth at safety if Harper can't go.