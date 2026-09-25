NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense looking to start faster

IN THE LAB

Campbell's first hire back in 2021 when he accepted the Lions head coaching job was Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator. Campbell said those first weeks when it was just him and Glenn before he got his entire staff together were some of the most fun times he's had in coaching.

"It was just he and I in the lab," Campbell said. "And I didn't even have him come to my office. I'd go to his. We went down there and man, we were drawing on still that whiteboard in there. (Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp's in there now where he was.

"I mean we top to bottom man, that thing was filled every day and philosophy, identity, coaching style, what we're looking for, type of players, the whole thing. And making calls, he and I both recruiting, you're doing the whole thing man. He was my right-hand man. So, it was fun. It was fun, man. Those were the good days."

That's why when Glenn was hired to be the New York Jets' head coach last offseason, Campbell had mixed emotions.

"(Glenn) means the world to me. He's one of my dearest friends because I know what he's made of," Campbell said. "One of the greatest days of my life was him getting that job and one of the worst days of my life was him getting that job. It's because you know you're losing a little piece of you. That's what he meant to me and to us. So, that's hard."

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