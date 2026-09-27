RECAP: Lions vs. Jets

Recap: Lions quarterback Jared Goff said this week he and his teammates could feel the vultures starting to circle the Meijer Performance Center after a 10-point loss in Buffalo Week 2 in which Detroit didn't play particularly well.
Goff and the Lions' offense scored 31 points for a third straight contest and the defense came up with a critical takeaway in the final minute as the Lions stayed perfect at Ford Field this season and improved to 2-1 on the year with a 31-24 win over the Jets.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard dialed up a safety blitz on a Jets 2nd & 10 play at the Lions' 28-yard line with under a minute left. Safety Chuck Clark went unblocked and sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Clark also forced a fumble that was picked up by Lions linebacker Jack Campbell to end the comeback attempt. Two kneel-downs from there, and it was over.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three touchdowns for the Lions (two rushing, one receiving) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also notched a touchdown catch. It was St. Brown's third consecutive game this season with a touchdown catch and the 26th straight game in which Goff's thrown a touchdown.
Gibbs rushed for 99 yards on 20 attempts (5.0 average) with those two rushing touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
QB comparison: Goff finished completing 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 269 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 122.5 passer rating.
Jets quarterback Geno Smith was 31-of-37 passing for 321 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 129.8 rating.
View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.
Key stat: After rushing for just 66 yards with a 3.3-yard average in the Week 2 loss to Buffalo, Detroit got back to their physical style rush attack, putting up 131 yards on the ground with a 4.4-yard average against a Jets' defense that came in ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense at 65.5 yards allowed per game.
Injury report: Lions cornerback D.J. Reed was taken out of the football game in the third quarter by the medical spotter, but he returned in the fourth quarter.
Up next: at Carolina, Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)