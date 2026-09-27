RECAP: Lions vs. Jets

Recap: Lions quarterback Jared Goff said this week he and his teammates could feel the vultures starting to circle the Meijer Performance Center after a 10-point loss in Buffalo Week 2 in which Detroit didn't play particularly well.

Goff and the Lions' offense scored 31 points for a third straight contest and the defense came up with a critical takeaway in the final minute as the Lions stayed perfect at Ford Field this season and improved to 2-1 on the year with a 31-24 win over the Jets.