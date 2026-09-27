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RECAP: Lions vs. Jets

Sep 27, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: Lions quarterback Jared Goff said this week he and his teammates could feel the vultures starting to circle the Meijer Performance Center after a 10-point loss in Buffalo Week 2 in which Detroit didn't play particularly well.

Goff and the Lions' offense scored 31 points for a third straight contest and the defense came up with a critical takeaway in the final minute as the Lions stayed perfect at Ford Field this season and improved to 2-1 on the year with a 31-24 win over the Jets.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard dialed up a safety blitz on a Jets 2nd & 10 play at the Lions' 28-yard line with under a minute left. Safety Chuck Clark went unblocked and sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Clark also forced a fumble that was picked up by Lions linebacker Jack Campbell to end the comeback attempt. Two kneel-downs from there, and it was over.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three touchdowns for the Lions (two rushing, one receiving) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also notched a touchdown catch. It was St. Brown's third consecutive game this season with a touchdown catch and the 26th straight game in which Goff's thrown a touchdown.

Gibbs rushed for 99 yards on 20 attempts (5.0 average) with those two rushing touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

QB comparison: Goff finished completing 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 269 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 122.5 passer rating.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith was 31-of-37 passing for 321 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 129.8 rating.

Lions vs. Jets Week 3 photos

View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Key stat: After rushing for just 66 yards with a 3.3-yard average in the Week 2 loss to Buffalo, Detroit got back to their physical style rush attack, putting up 131 yards on the ground with a 4.4-yard average against a Jets' defense that came in ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense at 65.5 yards allowed per game.

Injury report: Lions cornerback D.J. Reed was taken out of the football game in the third quarter by the medical spotter, but he returned in the fourth quarter.

Up next: at Carolina, Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

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