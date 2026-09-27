5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jets

The Detroit Lions are back in the friendly confines of Ford Field this afternoon as they welcome in Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets in an interconference showdown between 1-1 football teams in Week 3.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:

1. LIMITING EXPLOSIVES

Detroit's defense has struggled limiting explosive plays in both the run and pass games the first two weeks of the season.

Limiting explosives was a point of emphasis for Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard coming into the season and the 23 explosives his unit has allowed against New Orleans and Buffalo the first two weeks are too many.

Sheppard took the opportunity Monday to get all the defensive coaches and players in the same room, watch the film and discuss the issues.

"Let's turn on the tape, turn on all 23 and just go down the list. Let's bang away. Tell me what you're doing. Tell me what you're supposed to be doing," Sheppard said. "Coaches, don't say a word. Let's let them talk because right now guys, there's a gap. There's a clear gap from meetings and practice, what's taking place at 222 Republic and then gameday."

The result of that film study, according to Sheppard, was 75 percent of those explosives allowed were self-induced.

"That was a time for us to look at ourselves and see the mistakes we've made," veteran cornerback Roger McCreary said. "We didn't like the outcome, and we have to correct ourselves and that's exactly what happened.

"We looked at our mistakes, talked about as a group, we didn't go to separate position groups, we talked about it as a defense. Talked about what we were thinking in the moment so everyone can be on the same page, and I feel like everything was laid out there for everybody."