FOUR DOWNS: Gibbs scores 3 TDs in Lions' win over Jets

FIRST DOWN: GIBBS' BIG DAY

The Detroit Lions had members of their 1991 NFC Central title team out to Ford Field Sunday as part of Homecoming Weekend.

That meant Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was in the building, and whenever Sanders is around, Lions' fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs feels like he has to put on a show.

Gibbs' first touchdown of the game, a cutback left showing off his vision and speed to elude Jets defenders on the way to the end zone was certainly Sanders-esque as Gibbs continues climbing the Lions' record books.

"Anytime he's here I have to step up my game," Gibbs said of Sanders after rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns and catching seven passes for 65 yards and another score in Detroit's 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. "To be in the same conversation as him is humbling."

Gibbs passed Billy Sims for second in franchise history with his 43rd rushing touchdown Sunday. Only Sanders (99) is above him.

"Gibbs hit another gear once we got him going, particularly in the second half," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "You could tell he was starting to feel it. We were blocking it a little bit better and then he started taking off. He can do so many things in the run and pass game."

His ability to turn a check down into a big play in the passing game is also something quarterback Jared Goff talked about after the game as influencing opposing defenses and the looks they see.