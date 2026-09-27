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NOTEBOOK: Goff playing at a high level to start the season

Sep 27, 2026 at 07:34 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding again on Sunday, helping lead Detroit to a 31-24 win over the New York Jets at Ford Field.

Goff completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 269 yards with two touchdowns. It was his third straight contest to begin the year with no turnovers.

Just how good is Goff playing?

The only quarterbacks in league history to throw for at least 800 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 70 percent of their passes in the first three games of a season is a short list that now includes: Goff (2026), Kirk Cousins (2021), Patrick Mahomes (2019), Drew Brees (2018), Tom Brady (2015) and Peyton Manning (2013).

"I think I've done a good job of being disciplined and not getting frustrated, I guess, with the lack of deep throws," Goff said after the game. "It's not that we're not calling them. It's just that they're playing with so much depth, and it's my job to not get frustrated and stay within myself and take the check-downs, and I have, and it's been good."

Goff connected with eight different pass catchers Sunday and finished with a 122.5 passer rating. He threw a touchdown pass for the 26th straight game, extending his franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL.

"I thought Goff played a really outstanding game," head coach Dan Campbell said. "I thought it was just a real hedgy, smart game. A number of these – eyes down field, take the shot, it's not there, I dump it down. And just being patient with it and then you start to hit some.

"The guy is playing at a high level at the quarterback position, put a lot on him. We do every week, man, a bunch of these kills and different things to try to get us in the perfect play. And we put a lot on him and he's just playing at a high level, man."

Goff's ability to take what the defense is giving him, trust his check-downs to make defenders miss and make plays, and most importantly take care of the football is a big reason this Lions team is off to a 2-1 start.

Related Links

VAKI'S ROLE

Third-year running back Sione Vaki has made his biggest impact on special teams since arriving in Detroit.

With David Montgomery being traded to Houston this offseason and Isiah Pacheco starting the year on Reserve/Injured, Vaki has gotten a bigger opportunity to make plays on offense. We saw him have his most productive day in that role Sunday, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with a few first-down runs on six attempts. He also caught an 11-yard pass for a first down and was good stepping up and handling the Jets' blitz in pass pro.

"Yeah, he comes to work every day, no matter what it is, that's at running back, special teams," Jahmyr Gibbs said of Vaki after the game. "He's just everything for this team. So, I appreciate all the work he puts in."

Campbell said after the game he feels Vaki getting better and better the more comfortable in the offense and the more reps he gets.

"I thought Vaki, man, really stepped up in there a couple times and did a heck of a job keeping the pocket clean," Campbell said. "And then he had some real big runs for us. There's nothing flashy about them, but the more we gain trust and he gains our trust, now we can really – that allows us to take a little something off of Gibbs here and keep him as fresh as he can be, but yet still use him for what we know he can be."

Lions vs. Jets Week 3 photos

View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Lions Legend Calvin Johnson Jr. (81) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions center Seth McLaughlin (65) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) returns a kick during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) celebrate after a kick return during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) strip sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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IZIEN'S IMPACT

With Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper both going on Reserve/Injured this week, the Lions counted on veteran Christian Izien to step up at safety and play a big role.

It's something Izien has done before in his career, though he's spent most of his time in Detroit since signing this offseason as a free agent at slot corner. If Sunday's performance is any indication, Izien looks to be a natural back there at safety. He led the Lions with 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass defended.

"Huge impact," Campbell said of Izien after the game. "And that's what he looked like in practice. He took it serious. There were a number of things that got on him in that last game and boy, he wasn't going to let that happen again. He was locked in all week."

Izien got full-speed reps at safety all week alongside Chuck Clark, and those two as a duo stepped in and played well Sunday. Izien said after the game his strength is his box presence and his play in tight quarters, and he was great there all afternoon against the Jets.

His three tackles for loss mark a single-game career high and tie for the most any Lions defensive back has produced in a game. He's the third defensive back in franchise history to produce a game with at least 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass defense.

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