NOTEBOOK: Goff playing at a high level to start the season

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding again on Sunday, helping lead Detroit to a 31-24 win over the New York Jets at Ford Field.
Goff completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 269 yards with two touchdowns. It was his third straight contest to begin the year with no turnovers.
Just how good is Goff playing?
The only quarterbacks in league history to throw for at least 800 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 70 percent of their passes in the first three games of a season is a short list that now includes: Goff (2026), Kirk Cousins (2021), Patrick Mahomes (2019), Drew Brees (2018), Tom Brady (2015) and Peyton Manning (2013).
"I think I've done a good job of being disciplined and not getting frustrated, I guess, with the lack of deep throws," Goff said after the game. "It's not that we're not calling them. It's just that they're playing with so much depth, and it's my job to not get frustrated and stay within myself and take the check-downs, and I have, and it's been good."
Goff connected with eight different pass catchers Sunday and finished with a 122.5 passer rating. He threw a touchdown pass for the 26th straight game, extending his franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL.
"I thought Goff played a really outstanding game," head coach Dan Campbell said. "I thought it was just a real hedgy, smart game. A number of these – eyes down field, take the shot, it's not there, I dump it down. And just being patient with it and then you start to hit some.
"The guy is playing at a high level at the quarterback position, put a lot on him. We do every week, man, a bunch of these kills and different things to try to get us in the perfect play. And we put a lot on him and he's just playing at a high level, man."
Goff's ability to take what the defense is giving him, trust his check-downs to make defenders miss and make plays, and most importantly take care of the football is a big reason this Lions team is off to a 2-1 start.
VAKI'S ROLE
Third-year running back Sione Vaki has made his biggest impact on special teams since arriving in Detroit.
With David Montgomery being traded to Houston this offseason and Isiah Pacheco starting the year on Reserve/Injured, Vaki has gotten a bigger opportunity to make plays on offense. We saw him have his most productive day in that role Sunday, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with a few first-down runs on six attempts. He also caught an 11-yard pass for a first down and was good stepping up and handling the Jets' blitz in pass pro.
"Yeah, he comes to work every day, no matter what it is, that's at running back, special teams," Jahmyr Gibbs said of Vaki after the game. "He's just everything for this team. So, I appreciate all the work he puts in."
Campbell said after the game he feels Vaki getting better and better the more comfortable in the offense and the more reps he gets.
"I thought Vaki, man, really stepped up in there a couple times and did a heck of a job keeping the pocket clean," Campbell said. "And then he had some real big runs for us. There's nothing flashy about them, but the more we gain trust and he gains our trust, now we can really – that allows us to take a little something off of Gibbs here and keep him as fresh as he can be, but yet still use him for what we know he can be."
View photos from the New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 27 in Detroit.
IZIEN'S IMPACT
With Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper both going on Reserve/Injured this week, the Lions counted on veteran Christian Izien to step up at safety and play a big role.
It's something Izien has done before in his career, though he's spent most of his time in Detroit since signing this offseason as a free agent at slot corner. If Sunday's performance is any indication, Izien looks to be a natural back there at safety. He led the Lions with 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass defended.
"Huge impact," Campbell said of Izien after the game. "And that's what he looked like in practice. He took it serious. There were a number of things that got on him in that last game and boy, he wasn't going to let that happen again. He was locked in all week."
Izien got full-speed reps at safety all week alongside Chuck Clark, and those two as a duo stepped in and played well Sunday. Izien said after the game his strength is his box presence and his play in tight quarters, and he was great there all afternoon against the Jets.
His three tackles for loss mark a single-game career high and tie for the most any Lions defensive back has produced in a game. He's the third defensive back in franchise history to produce a game with at least 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass defense.