NOTEBOOK: Goff playing at a high level to start the season

IZIEN'S IMPACT

With Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper both going on Reserve/Injured this week, the Lions counted on veteran Christian Izien to step up at safety and play a big role.

It's something Izien has done before in his career, though he's spent most of his time in Detroit since signing this offseason as a free agent at slot corner. If Sunday's performance is any indication, Izien looks to be a natural back there at safety. He led the Lions with 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pass defended.

"Huge impact," Campbell said of Izien after the game. "And that's what he looked like in practice. He took it serious. There were a number of things that got on him in that last game and boy, he wasn't going to let that happen again. He was locked in all week."

Izien got full-speed reps at safety all week alongside Chuck Clark, and those two as a duo stepped in and played well Sunday. Izien said after the game his strength is his box presence and his play in tight quarters, and he was great there all afternoon against the Jets.