Twentyman's Mailbag: Will Lions' offense get Williams more involved?

Twentyman: There's a lot of ways I can answer this question. Better execution on both sides of the football and winning the turnover battle is key, but I'm going to get a little more specific. If the Lions win third down on both sides of the ball, they have a great chance of winning Sunday.

The Lions' offense ranks just 18th on third down, converting 37.5 percent of the time. That's down significantly to begin the year from where the team ended last season at 62.5 percent (eighth). This is too good of an offense to convert at that low of a rate. It's been an issue early in games, and that's led to some three-and-outs and slow starts.

The Lions face a very good Jets defense Sunday that's allowed less than 200 yards of total offense to their first two opponents in Tennessee and Green Bay. They come in ranked second in third-down defense at 23.8 percent. It should be a good battle between these two on every third down. It's important for Detroit to have third and manageable against this defense.

Detroit's six three-and-outs in two games are the seventh-most in the league and have attributed to the slow starts. The Jets have forced a three-and-out on 42.9 percent of opponent possessions (best in NFL).