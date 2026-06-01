McNeill feels like himself again, expects more production in 2026

Detroit's hoping the pairing of McNeill and second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams can create the kind of push to consistently crush the pocket in both the pass and run game. Getting veteran Levi Onwuzurike back is big for that group too. He missed all last season with an ACL injury and will also be more than a year removed from the injury when the season begins in the fall. McNeill and Onwuzurike helped Detroit finish fourth in the NFL with 132 total pressures and 10.0 sacks from interior defensive linemen in 2024.