TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Detroit's minicamp is in the books, and now the team will break until the start of training camp later this summer.
It's been a good offseason for the Lions as they enjoyed high participation numbers in the voluntary offseason training program and OTA practices ahead of this week's mandatory minicamp.
"I'm excited, I am," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "I feel really good about where we're at right now, knowing what we're getting into six weeks from now. I feel really good, I feel great about the staff, and I feel like we have the right type of players that we're going to need to rely on.
"And the surrounding spots, positions, we've got some really good competition. I mean some of the best we've had since I've been here, in different areas. That's exciting because there is no greater motivator than the guy who's pushing you. He's trying to get what you think is yours. There's nothing better."
It's hard to truly evaluate players in minicamp, especially in the trenches, because practices are conducted without pads, but here are five players who stood out to me in minicamp:
1. Safety Chuck Clark
The Lions signed Clark to improve their depth at safety and to have a good plan in place if Kerby Joseph (knee) or Brian Branch (Achilles) miss time this year.
Clark has played in 123 NFL games with 80 starts and that experience has jumped out in practices this offseason. He's become a leader in the back end of Detroit's defense and proved to be a playmaker too, highlighted by his pick of quarterback Jared Goff during Tuesday's minicamp practice.
Clark has had a nice offseason playing both the free and strong safety spots. Coaches must feel good about having a player like him ready to go if Joseph or Branch aren't ready for the start of the season.
2. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
The NFL's leader in receptions (547) the last five seasons put in the time this offseason to continue to be an elite player. A situational team drill at the end of Wednesday's minicamp practice was an opportunity for St. Brown to show off a little bit. He had a reaching, toe-tap catch along the sideline on a key third down to keep a drive alive. He later ended the drive with a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.
St. Brown continues to be Goff's security blanket and even looks a little stronger and more explosive heading into his sixth season. He was a tough cover for Lions defenders all throughout this two-day minicamp.
3. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin
The veteran re-signed with Detroit this offseason after stepping into an important role due to injury last season, playing in all 17 games with six starts and logging 611 defensive snaps. Opposing passers had just a 51.9 completion percentage when throwing at Ya-Sin last year with a 72.6 passer rating and one touchdown.
We saw more of the same in minicamp as Ya-Sin broke up several passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team periods while he got some first-team reps opposite D.J. Reed. The starting outside cornerback spot opposite Reed is an open competition heading into training camp. If Ya-Sin plays like he did this week, he'll have a great chance to earn the job.
4. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder
Rolder has good size at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and moves well. He's got better instincts in the passing game than I thought he'd have playing only one season as a starter at Michigan.
He had a nice interception in a 7-on-7 period in Tuesday's practice and was around the ball a lot. It's hard to evaluate to run defense without pads but I'm eager to see how that part of his game develops.
Malcolm Rodriguez heads into training camp as the starter at the WILL, but Rolder will look to push him for a role. At the very least, Rolder is expected to be a four-core special teamer and a playmaker on teams.
View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
5. Wide receiver Jackson Meeks
I noted a couple nice catches by Meeks during Tuesday's minicamp practice and he had a nice touchdown catch for the second-team offense in a late 11-on-11 situational drill in Wednesday's practice.
The Lions had Meeks (6-2, 218) playing some tight end last year while on the practice squad. He's got a big frame with strong hands and will be looking to earn a role as the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver.
Two other receivers I thought had nice minicamps were Jameson Williams and Tom Kennedy. Both made several plays over the course of two practices.