TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 4 observations

Missed opportunity: The Lions worked a lot in the red zone Sunday. Second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa struggled a bit to separate from press coverage in one-on-one drills against the defensive backs. He had a pass go through his hands in the back of the end zone in a team period and couldn't come up with a jump ball on a fade to the corner in the same period with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in tight coverage.

One-on-one beast: On Friday, I watched one-on-one pass-rush drills between the linemen. Today I had my eye on the one-on-one pass drills between the receivers and defensive backs. One thing that stood out to me is just how much of a technician St. Brown is and just how difficult a cover he is one-on-one. He's so subtle and precise with his movements and he gains separation so easily. There's no wasted movement watching him. He's so fun to watch in these drills. I also thought Williams had a good showing and so did Ya-Sin, who defended passes against TeSlaa (twice) and forced the one incompletion Goff and St. Brown had in the drill.