TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 4 observations

Back in action: After leaving practice early Friday to be evaluated for a neck injury, defensive lineman Alim McNeill was back on the practice field Sunday. Also taking part in practice was defensive back Chrisitan Izien, who missed the first three days recovering from the flu. Newly signed linebacker Devin White was also on the field.
Situational football: Head coach Dan Campbell usually likes to end practice with a situational period, and Sunday's challenge had the offense getting the ball at their own 29-yard line following a kickoff return with three minutes and 55 seconds left, all three timeouts and trailing 24-23 in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jared Goff went four-for-four for 42 yards with the key throw being a 20-yard reception to wide receiver Jameson Williams on a 3rd & 10 play to the defense's 41-yard line. A nine-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception and a couple Isiah Pacheco short runs followed by two kneel-downs set the offense up at the 25-yard line with three seconds left where kicker Jake Bates nailed the 43-yard field goal for the win. Tight end Sam LaPorta (eight yards) and running back Sione Vaki (five yards) also had receptions on the drive. Bates missed a couple 43-yard field goals wide right earlier in practice, so it was good to see him hit it right through the middle to win it for the offense.
Missed opportunity: The Lions worked a lot in the red zone Sunday. Second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa struggled a bit to separate from press coverage in one-on-one drills against the defensive backs. He had a pass go through his hands in the back of the end zone in a team period and couldn't come up with a jump ball on a fade to the corner in the same period with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in tight coverage.
One-on-one beast: On Friday, I watched one-on-one pass-rush drills between the linemen. Today I had my eye on the one-on-one pass drills between the receivers and defensive backs. One thing that stood out to me is just how much of a technician St. Brown is and just how difficult a cover he is one-on-one. He's so subtle and precise with his movements and he gains separation so easily. There's no wasted movement watching him. He's so fun to watch in these drills. I also thought Williams had a good showing and so did Ya-Sin, who defended passes against TeSlaa (twice) and forced the one incompletion Goff and St. Brown had in the drill.
Punch drill: All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell talked last week about working hard this offseason to perfect his punch and tackle technique. It's one thing to punch out the football from the ball carrier, but securing the tackle at the same time is really difficult. Campbell was relentless with the technique during Sunday's practice and nearly got one out. Campbell forced three fumbles last season. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets at least five in 2026.
Catching my eye: One player I'm looking forward to watching a little closer once the pads come on Monday is rookie defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina out of California. He's had some nice interior rushes early in camp and has worked his way into some second-team reps. Detroit's looking for depth and playmakers along the interior, especially at nose tackle. He had 101 tackles his last two years at Cal in that role. That's a lot of tackle production from the position.
View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp on Friday, July 31, 2026.
Truck stick: During a special teams period in which the Lions worked on kick coverage and kick return, rookie linebacker Erick Hunter completely ran over fellow linebacker Joe Bachie trying to block him. Bachie knew right away Hunter got the better of him and offered him a high five for his effort. Later in practice, Hunter was in great position to pick off rookie quarterback Luke Altmeyer in a team red zone drill but he dropped the ball.
99-yard touchdown: Cornerback D.J. Reed was in the right place at the right time during a team red zone period, giving the defense their biggest play of Sunday's practice. Goff tried hitting Williams on a crosser that was pretty well defended by Campbell. Williams couldn't catch it cleanly, juggling the ball before losing control. The ball fell right into the arms of Reed at the one-yard line. He immediately turned up field and had nothing but green grass for 99 yards to the end zone.
Injury report: Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore left practice early to be evaluated for a groin injury and did not return. Also leaving practice and not returning was tight end Miles Kitselman with a leg injury.