Camp Notes: Cornerback competition heating up

IRON SHARPENS IRON

Every time the offensive and defensive linemen take part in one-on-one pass-rush drills, the period opens with the two best players – All-Pros Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson – going toe to toe.

That was the case again on Monday as the drill had a little more juice being the first padded practice of camp.

On the first rep, Hutchinson did a nice job setting up Sewell for an inside move to win the rep. Sewell smacked his hands together shaking his head, mad at himself after the rep.

The two got a second rep a few minutes later and this time Sewell locked his hands on Hutchinson while standing him up and Hutchinson had nowhere to go.

"I don't take anything for granted and I don't take those matchups for granted," Sewell said after Monday's practice. "Because not everyone is able to go against someone like that (Hutchinson) in practice every day, day in and day out, just battling. Every time our rep is about to happen, I just know I have to lock in. If I'm able to block that guy, I can block anyone."

Sewell is widely considered the best tackle in football, earning a 95.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, first among 89 qualified offensive tackles, while allowing just one sack in 16 games. His run-blocking grade of 96.7 also ranked first at the position in 2025.

Hutchinson led the NFL in total pressures (100) last season and was third in quarterback hits (35), fourth in sacks (14.5), second in forced fumbles (4) and third in pass-rush win rate (23.1), earning him his first All-Pro nod.