Camp Notes: Williams off to an impressive start

WHITE JUMPS RIGHT INTO PRACTICE

With rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder leaving practice Friday with a leg injury, the Lions brought in veteran reinforcements at linebacker with the signing of Devin White.

White, 28, made a career-high 174 tackles (95 solo) with the Las Vegas Raiders last season after stints with Houston and Philadelphia in 2024. He played his first five seasons in Tampa Bay after being drafted No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, amassing 140 tackles and nine sacks during the regular season while recording 12 tackles and an interception in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

"Just wanted to get back with a winning program and try to help them," White said after practice of why he chose to sign in Detroit. "I feel like the play style on defense is very aggressive and they use all their players to their strengths and I know I have a lot of strengths that can be used. I think this is an organization that can bring them out."

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to the media Sunday and was excited about the added depth and talent White brings to his defense.

"It just backs up everything (Campbell) spoke of this offseason – that we are going to find the best 90 to come in here and compete," Sheppard said. "It's all about competition. We have the chance to acquire somebody that we feel like can come in, whether that's push the starter or push guys in the room.

"How can we get better? How can we improve? And like I said, it's not just, 'Oh, go out and get this flash guy'. No. How can we improve the competitive depth situation right now as far as training camp is concerned? And, (White) definitely does that with his championship pedigree."