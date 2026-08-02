Camp Notes: Williams off to an impressive start

The biggest play for the Detroit Lions' offense during Sunday's training camp practice at the Meijer Performance Center came late during an 11-on-11 team situational period. The offense was down by one in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, facing a 3rd & 10 at their own 39-yard line.
Quarterback Jared Goff dropped back and looked left where wide receiver Jameson Williams was streaking down the field. Right as Goff reached back to throw it, Williams dropped his hips and stopped on a dime, coming back to the football for a 20-yard gain and a first down at the 41-yard line. It kept the offense rolling in what eventually led to a 43-yard Jake Bates field goal and a win for the offense.
That's the maturation we've seen from Williams all offseason and early in Lions training camp as he continues to be one of Detroit's top playmakers practice after practice.
"I just look forward to making a play when my name is called," Williams said after practice. "I'm just trying to help the team as much as I can. We got so many playmakers; one play by each person could help us so much. I just try to be there when my number is called and make a play and execute."
Coaches and teammates are excited about what 2026 could bring for the fifth-year wide receiver out of Alabama.
"I think last year was big in his growth," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said recently of Williams. "It's really the most complete year he's had. He played every game. Man, he had some critical plays, critical targets for us. Certainly, got a pretty good heavy dose there towards the back end of the year. And, you can't help, but your confidence goes up."
Williams recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season in 2025, setting career highs in receptions (65), yards (1,117) and touchdowns (seven). This has been the most consistent offseason and start to training camp Williams has had as he and Amon-Ra St. Brown look to become the top receiving duo in the NFL in 2026.
"The more plays you make, the more your confidence goes up," Campbell said. "But I'll say that he's doing all the little things right. That's where he's made the most growth, man. Watch his route definition. Watch the details to it. Him dropping his weight. Him pulling out, playing strong, catching the ball, reaching out, plucking. And, so with his ability, man, the sky's the limit. And, that's what you're starting to see."
Goff seems to have a ton of confidence in Williams right now and he could be in store for a monster fifth season in Detroit.
"Honestly, I just wanted to get better at everything I could no matter what situation it was" Williams said of his preparations for this season. "I just want to come out this season and be a better player. Help my brothers more and just stack days and become a great wide receiver."
WHITE JUMPS RIGHT INTO PRACTICE
With rookie fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder leaving practice Friday with a leg injury, the Lions brought in veteran reinforcements at linebacker with the signing of Devin White.
White, 28, made a career-high 174 tackles (95 solo) with the Las Vegas Raiders last season after stints with Houston and Philadelphia in 2024. He played his first five seasons in Tampa Bay after being drafted No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, amassing 140 tackles and nine sacks during the regular season while recording 12 tackles and an interception in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City.
"Just wanted to get back with a winning program and try to help them," White said after practice of why he chose to sign in Detroit. "I feel like the play style on defense is very aggressive and they use all their players to their strengths and I know I have a lot of strengths that can be used. I think this is an organization that can bring them out."
Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard spoke to the media Sunday and was excited about the added depth and talent White brings to his defense.
"It just backs up everything (Campbell) spoke of this offseason – that we are going to find the best 90 to come in here and compete," Sheppard said. "It's all about competition. We have the chance to acquire somebody that we feel like can come in, whether that's push the starter or push guys in the room.
"How can we get better? How can we improve? And like I said, it's not just, 'Oh, go out and get this flash guy'. No. How can we improve the competitive depth situation right now as far as training camp is concerned? And, (White) definitely does that with his championship pedigree."
White was a second-team All-Pro selection with the Bucs in 2020.
IZIEN VERSATILITY
Veteran free-agent addition Christian Izien missed the first three days of training camp practice as he recovered from the flu. After a players day off Saturday, Izien was back at practice Sunday. He quickly showed off his versatility, playing safety and getting some first-team reps at nickel cornerback.
Sheppard said the front office made a point of adding as many players as they could in the secondary who had both experience and the ability to wear multiple hats - players like Izien, Roger McCreary and Avonte Maddox to name a few.
"You might see him one play at nickel, you might see him one play at safety, you might see him one play at corner," Sheppard said of Izien, who has allowed just two touchdowns and an 84.3 passer rating when targeted the the last three seasons combined (45 games) in Tampa Bay.
"But this is all things that Izzy did in Tampa. Just going back and I did my due diligence studying, talking to people that's coached him, been close to him, understanding how to utilize this player. Where does he thrive? Where does he want to play? Having conversations with him. And, then him understanding my vision for him and him meeting me halfway. So, it'd be great getting him back out there today, taking these reps, seeing what's the truly best fit for him in our system. But, it's definitely a place for Izzy."