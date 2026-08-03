TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 5 observations

Hype man: In a WR blocking drill Jameson Williams had to get by Amon-Ra St. Brown and knock over a tackling dummy. St. Brown and Williams are two of the better blockers at the receiver position in the league, and St. Brown ended up winning the rep after Assistant wide receivers coach Bruce Gradkowski got the crowd riled up in anticipation for it.

Physical corner: One of the things Lions general manager Brad Holmes touted after drafting Keith Abney II in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft was Abney's physicality. We saw it Day 1 in pads. At nickel, he did a good job identifying a run play and shot the gap to put a nice hit on the running back for a tackle for loss. That got a rise out of the defensive players watching behind the play as Abney stood up and flexed to the crowd.