O'HARA: 5 Lions who could make their first Pro Bowl

4. TACKLE TAYLOR DECKER

What he's got: Reliability. When healthy, Decker is as steady as they come.

Where he stands: A first-round draft pick from Ohio State in 2016, Decker is the senior member of the Lions in terms of service with the team. He's also the senior member of an offensive line that has two Pro Bowl players – center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson. Decker is highly respected among his peers.

Stats: Decker has played 80 games, all starts, and all at left tackle. He has two TD catches, on tackle-eligible plays.

Bottom line: Decker's performance in his first six seasons was worthy of making the Pro Bowl. Maybe his seventh season is the lucky charm.

5. DEFENSIVE END AIDAN HUTCHINSON

What he's got: High profile, high expectations.

Where he stands: The Lions drafted Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan because they liked how he played in college. What they saw of him in the offseason program was even better than expected.

He was made a starter from Day 1, and he will remain so either as an edge rusher or moving inside to add quickness and size.

Stats: He doesn't have any yet, but they're coming. However, the fact that he was the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting shows how highly regarded he was as a college player.

Bottom line: There will be a lot of attention on Hutchinson. He handled it well at Michigan. He returned for his senior season instead of turning pro because he wanted to lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State.

Mission accomplished on that.